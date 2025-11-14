Russia’s New AI Humanoid Robot Falls on Stage During Highly-Publicized Debut

Connect with us

Artificial Intelligence

Russia’s bold entry into the global humanoid robotics race suffered a major PR mishap when AIdol, the country’s first AI-powered anthropomorphic robot, fell on stage during its official unveiling in Moscow. The incident, captured on video and circulated widely online, has fueled skepticism over Russia’s ability to compete in the rapidly advancing field of embodied artificial intelligence.

A Rocky Debut—Literally

The launch took place on November 10 at a tech event in the Yarovit Hall Congress Center. AIdol — introduced as an advanced, largely domestically produced humanoid machine — was guided onto the stage by two staff members to the iconic Rocky soundtrack. But the triumphant music could not save the moment.

Seconds into its introduction, the robot lost balance and crashed to the ground, scattering parts across the stage. Staff members rushed in, shielding the robot behind a screen before dragging it out of public view.

Robots Collapse, Glitch, and Get Stretchered Off in World’s First AI-Powered Football Match

Footage shared by independent Russian outlets instantly went viral, prompting jokes, memes, and pointed questions about Russia’s technological readiness.

Russia’s Bid to Join the AI Robotics Race

Despite the chaotic debut, the robot’s developer, Idol CEO Vladimir Vitukhin, emphasized that AIdol represents Russia’s ambition to develop human-like robotics using domestic components. According to the company, the fall was caused by calibration issues and occurred during the machine’s ongoing test phase.

“I hope that this mistake will turn into an experience,” Vladimir Vitukhin said, framing the incident as part of the learning process behind real-time embodied AI.

AIdol integrates multiple advanced systems, including object manipulation, human-like movement, and interactive responses. Its creators say the robot is powered by a 48-volt battery supporting six hours of operation and is composed of 77% Russian-made components, with plans to increase that to 93%.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Evolving AI (@evolving.ai)

Emotions, Expressions, and Controversy

AIdol is fitted with 19 servomotors, enabling it to display more than a dozen emotional states and hundreds of micro-expressions. The robot’s silicone skin was engineered to replicate varying firmness levels, giving it a more realistic human appearance.

According to Valdamir Vitukhin, “The robot can smile, think, and be surprised—just like a person.”

But critics online were far from impressed. Russian tech forums mocked the instability and questioned the decision to unveil what appeared to be an unfinished prototype. Many pointed out that such failures risk undermining Russia’s credibility in a field dominated by global leaders like the U.S., Japan, and South Korea.

Why robots can be culturally insensitive – and how scientists are trying to fix it

Following the fall, engineers removed AIdol from public view to inspect its balance systems and refine its control software. Developers insist the robot remains in its testing phase, and that more stable demonstrations will follow.

Whether AIdol eventually becomes a symbol of Russian robotics progress — or remains an example of overhyped tech gone wrong — will depend on what comes next.

