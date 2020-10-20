Nokia to install first cellular network on the moon

In the near future, mankind will be able to talk to their loved ones from the moon thanks to NASA and Nokia! The American space agency has deployed the Finnish equipment manufacturer to set up an ultra-compact, low-power, space hardened wireless 4G network on the lunar surface. This is part of NASA’s plan, Artemis programme, to establish a long-term human presence on the moon by 2030.









In an official statement, NASA said 4G could provide more reliable, longer-distance communication than the current radio standards in place on the moon. Nokia said their network equipment will be installed remotely on the moon’s surface using a lunar hopper built by Intuitive Machines in late 2022. The network will self-configure upon deployment. The wireless technology will allow for vital command and control functions, remote control of lunar rovers, real-time navigation and streaming of high definition video. Nokia’s LTE network, the precursor to 5G, is ideally suited for providing wireless connectivity for any activity that astronauts need to carry out, enabling voice and video communications capabilities, telemetry and biometric data exchange, and deployment and control of robotic and sensor payloads.

Marcus Weldon, Nokia’s Chief Technology Officer, said leveraging their rich and successful history in space technologies, from pioneering satellite communication to discovering the cosmic microwave background radiation produced by the Big Bang, the firm is now building the first ever cellular communications network on the moon. He highlighted that reliable, resilient and high-capacity communications networks will be key to supporting sustainable human presence on the lunar surface. By building the first high performance wirless network solution on the moon, Nokia Bell Labs is once again planting the flag for pioneering innovation beyond the conventional limits.

Moreover, through the Tipping Point solicitation, NASA’s Space Technology Mission Directorate seeks industry-developed space technologies that can foster the development of commercial space capabilities and benefit future NASA missions. The public-private partnerships established through Tipping Point selections combine NASA resources with industry contributions, shepherding the development of critical space technologies. NASA plans to leverage these innovations for its Artemis programme, which will establish sustainable operations on the moon by the end of the decade in preparation for an expedition to Mars.