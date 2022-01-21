Jio Haptik Technologies Limited, one of the world’s largest conversational AI companies, announced that RedDoorz, Southeast Asia’s largest hotel management and booking platform, has selected Haptik to enhance its customer experience.









RedDoorz aims to provide personalized customer support to its SE Asian customers by launching Haptik’s multilingual AI chatbot across its website, mobile apps, and the latest messaging channels such as WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

Anila Rao, VP-APAC, Haptik, says, RedDoorz has been a pioneer in Southeast Asia’s hospitality sector. “Haptik will be utilizing its vast expertise and experience of working with global hospitality brands to create a world-class chatbot for RedDoorz to achieve its goal of enhancing customer experience.”

Shanketh Ragunath, Product Manager for CX, RedDoorz, said they have been looking for an AI chatbot vendor to provide faster response to our customers and keep up with our rapidly expanding business. “We evaluated various vendors from around the world for their capabilities and affordability. Haptik has demonstrated good natural language understanding and swift responses across our languages of interest. Their pricing is affordable and transparent and their team is very amiable. We are hoping to build a successful partnership with Haptik.”

Haptik powers conversations that ignite user engagement and provide on-demand support. With Haptik, RedDoorz plans to improve customer query resolution by increasing First Time Resolution and reducing average customer handling time for support queries in English, Bahasa Indonesia, and Tagalog.

Haptik is one of the world’s largest Conversational AI companies. With 200+ customers across the globe and 4B+ chat interactions processed, Haptik is bringing the best of Conversational AI to SE Asia. Part of the $65 billion internet conglomerate Reliance Jio Platforms, Haptik Intelligent Virtual Assistants enable brands to increase their CSAT and NPS and generate revenue. Haptik’s leading clients and partners include StarHub, MyRepublic, Zurich Insurance, Vantage FX, Disney+ Hotstar, JioMart, CEAT, Upstox, and Whirlpool, among others.