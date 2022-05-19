Tech Mahindra scales up partnership with Pegasystems

Tech Mahindra, a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting and business reengineering services & solutions, announced today that it has expanded its collaboration with long-standing partner Pegasystems to create an expanded ecosystem over the next five years. This partnership will drive innovative industry solutions that will help accelerate digital transformation of our customers.









Over the past two decades, Tech Mahindra’s award-winning Pega Practice has driven hundreds of successful business transformation stories across industries worldwide, such as warranty claims modernization for leading automotive players; digitizing clinical operations for life sciences; and digital banking process automation through Pega Centres of Excellence. Through recent synergistic acquisitions and investments, including MadPow, EventUs, Tenzing, and DigitalOnUS, Tech Mahindra’s Pega Practice has capitalised on its innovative business solutions to address evolving customer requirements. It provides cutting-edge offerings such as intelligent automation to customers and helps drive digital transformation.

Lakshmanan Chidambaram, President – Americas, Tech Mahindra, said, “There has been an accelerated demand for digital technology solutions across sectors, as enterprises are aiming to become digitally mature to be resilient and agile. As we expand our long-standing collaboration with Pegasystems, we will continue to leverage cutting-edge technology to provide innovative solutions for our customers. These solutions would help create business differentiation, enhance human centric experiences, and offer revenue growth opportunities. Our strategic collaboration with Pegasystems is in line with Tech Mahindra’s NXT.NOWTM strategy to disrupt old ideas, blaze new trails, and create connected experiences.”

As a part of the partnership, Tech Mahindra and Pega will launch a series of initiatives that will help penetrate niche markets through industry solutions such as the AftEAZE solution for Aftermarket, our Digital Customer Service accelerator (DCSA) for contact centre transformations, and several others in the pipeline benefitting Pega customers across the identified geographies and verticals.

Carola Cazenave, vice president, global partner ecosystem, Pegasystems, said, “Our business environment is rapidly changing, and we are evolving to not only adapt but also to stay ahead of the curve through partner-centric initiatives. As our relationship with Tech Mahindra has grown, there’s been an increased effort to create an ecosystem that delivers differentiated digital experiences for our joint customers. We have identified joint initiatives that we will drive together and look forward to expanding the scope of our relationship.”