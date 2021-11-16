Amazon rolls out Prime Video app for Mac. Check details

Amazon has rolled out an Amazon Prime Video app for macOS, available for download in the Mac App Store. The new application supports platform mainstays such as AirPlay, Picture-in-Picture as well as on-demand content.









The app also includes support for in-app purchases and rentals of movies and TV shows. This means you can complete these transactions directly in the Prime Video application, instead of having to jump out to Safari. The app is free and compatible with macOS Big Sur 11.4 and later. The new app is also equipped with a new feature that will keep track of what users are watching and where they are in a TV series or movie so a show can be watched on one device and then picked up on another.

Other settings in the app include auto play and subtitle preferences, parental controls, and you can also view other devices that have been registered to your Prime account.

As part of Apple’s deal to get Amazon Prime onto the App Store, users do not have to subscribe via Apple’s regular in-app purchases. One can just sign up to Amazon Prime within the app, just as they can then buy films and TV through it. The app appears to have been built using Apple’s Catalyst platform. It is supported on Intel and Apple Silicon Macs with macOS Big Sur or later.

Amazon earlier released an update for its media-streaming app Prime Videos on Android. With the new update, the company launched a new Shuffle feature where users will be able to play TV Shows on shuffle.