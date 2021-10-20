Android 12 now available for Pixel phones. Here’s how to download

Tech giant Google is now seeding its latest Android 12 OS for its Pixel smartphones. The developer preview of the new Android OS was first released in February and was detailed at Google’s I/O developer conference in May. The most noticeable feature in Android 12 is the new ‘Material You’ design, , which is aimed to enhance personalisation on Android devices. Material You will allow users to select a custom colour palette as per to their taste, that will be carried on across the system UI. The roll out coincides with launch of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones









Android 12 update is now available for Pixel 3, Pixel 3A, Pixel 4, Pixel 4A, Pixel 4A 5G, the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 5A. It will launch on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro as well, The Verge reported. The report said it is more expressive than previous versions of Android, with tools to let users coordinate colours that can extend across app icons, pull-down menus, widgets, among others. The new Android version also includes fluid motion and animations to deliver a fresh user experience. Android 12 also brings many privacy-focused features to Pixel smartphones like a new Privacy Dashboard, indicators for permissions, and more.

If you haven’t received a notification for the update, then you can also manually check for the update by heading to System > Advanced > System update. Android 12 will be coming later this year to Samsung Galaxy, OnePlus, OPPO, Realme, Tecno, Vivo and Xiaomi devices, the report said.

Also Read: Apple MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max chipsets launched: Specs, price and more

Google also published a blog that goes deep on the features that users will be able to experience. But if they are mainly interested in Material You, users should know that Google said it is a “Pixel-first” feature, though it will be coming to “more device makers and phones soon”. It is likely that Pixel phones will receive several more “Pixel-first” features in the future with Android 12.