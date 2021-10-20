Apple records 150 percent growth in iPhone sale in India during Q3: Report

Tech giant Apple has recorded a whopping 150 per cent growth (on-quarter) for iPhones in the July-September period (Q3) in India. The massive growth has been attributed to a stellar sale of iPhone 12 alongside the iPhone 11 phones, news agency IANS reported citing new data on Wednesday. The report stated thatAccording to the report the Cupertino-based tech giant has shipped over 1.53 million units in the country.









iPhone 12 was the top-performing model with 31 per cent market share in Q3, followed by iPhone 11 at 28 per cent, iPhone 12 mini at 18 per cent and iPhone SE (2020) at 14 per cent. The recently-launched iPhone 13 had grabbed 3 per cent market share in Q3, and the newly-launched series is expected to break all records in the festive quarter (Q4) in the country.

iPads also recorded a huge jump , at 109 pc (on-quarter), and nearly 0.24 million units were shipped in the same period in the country, as per insights from market research firm CyberMedia Research (CMR). On the year-on-year (YoY) front, iPhones registered a 28 per cent growth while iPads grew by 47 per cent, indicating a growth in demand for large-screen devices meant for learning, work and entertainment amid the pandemic.

“Apple continues to build on its strong momentum in India, leveraging its aspirational appeal amongst consumers in the earlier-than-usual festive season sales,” IANS quoted Industry Intelligence Group, CMR head Prabhu Ram as saying.