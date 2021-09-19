Under CCI lens, Google says Android has led to more competition

Connect with us

Press Trust of India
Amid reports that a CCI probe has found Google allegedly abusing its dominant position with respect to mobile operating system. Competition Commission of India’s (CCI) investigation arm DG has found that Google indulged in unfair business practices in relation to Android, according to reports.




Android, the internet major on Saturday said that Android has led to more competition and innovation.

After prima-facie finding alleged violation of competition norms, the watchdog, in early 2019, had ordered a detailed probe against Google in this regard.

Against the backdrop of reports that the regulator’s probe has allegedly found Google abusing its dominant position, the company said.

Android has enabled millions of Indians to connect to the internet by making mobile devices more affordable.

“We look forward to working with the Competition Commission of India to demonstrate how Android has led to more competition and innovation, not less,” a Google spokesperson said in a statement.

According to sources close to the development, Google is yet to receive the report.

There was no immediate comment from CCI regarding the Google matter.

As per procedure, CCI will closely analyse the probe report and seek the views and submissions of the parties concerned before passing an order.


