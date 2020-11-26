Diesel Fadelite Smartwatch: beauty with technology makes an excellent addition to holiday gifting list

Diesel On Fadelite, the brand’s newest touchscreen smartwatch, makes an excellent addition to your prefect holiday gifting list. Diesel’s latest timepiece is designed to be worn by both men and women. Powered with Wear OS by Google and the Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform, this vibrant and energetic smartwatch features a smaller 43mm case size and bold design details that make it anything but ordinary.









The transparent strap is Diesel on Fadelite’s most noteworthy design detail. Its available in four striking colorways – red to black, black to clear, blue to clear, and all clear with an iridescent case. The colors seem to fade, inspiring the name of the watch Fadelite. Moreover, stamped with the Diesel logo, the straps are breathable and extremely comfortable. A translucent hard shell nylon casing enclosure provides durability for the case and module, while maintaining a lightweight feel thats perfect for both the active and proactive wearer. Its stylistic elements cannot be missed, like the lug design and overseized pusher, are inherited from previous versions of Diesel smartwatches. But they have been scaled and simplified for an aesthetic that works for everyone.

Furthermore, the brand’s interactive dials continue to challenge the status quo and the innovative new Globe dial on the watch features a rotating globe that users can manipulate with just a touch. Through the moving globe, two additional time zones can be shown on the dial. The Fadelite smartwatch also features weather effects, interactive dial animations that show a range of real-time weather conditions and can update these based on the user’s current location.

Besides location feeds, users can access Google Assistant, Google Fit, Google Play, weather updates and more. Users will also be able to respond to messages as well. Diesel’s latest smartwatch is also capable of auto-installing apps like Spotify and more. It has Bluetooth 4.2 which can be paired with Android or iOS device using Wear OS by Google application.