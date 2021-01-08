Intel launches new facial recognition solution – RealSense ID

Intel has launched RealSense ID, a new facial recognition solution that depends on RealSense depth-sensing technology. The on-device solution combines an active depth senor with a specialized neural network designed to deliver secure, accurate and user-aware facial authentication.









Sagi Ben Moshe, Intel corporate vice president and general manager of Emerging Growth and Incubation, said Intel RealSense ID combines purpose-built hardware and software with a dedicated neural network designed to deliver a secure facial authentication platform that users can trust.

The new product brings a highly accurate, natural solution that simplifies secure entry. With only a glance, users are able to quickly unlock what’s important to them. Intel’s new facial recognition solution has a dedicated system-on-chip and embedded secure element to encrypt and process user data quickly and safely. It also adapts to users over time as they change physical features, such as facial hair and glasses. The system works in various lighting conditions for people with a wide range of heights or complexions.

Intel points highlights that in industries such as finance, healthcare and smart access control, companies need technology they can trust. As such, RealSense ID has built-in anti-spoofing technology to protect against false entry attempts using photographs, videos or masks. It also provides a one-in-1-million false acceptance rate. Privacy driven and purpose built for user protection, the new tech processes all facial images locally and encrypts all user data. The solution is only activated through user awareness, and will not authenticate unless prompted by a pre-registered user.

Every piece of facial authentication solution is engineered to work together for security, privacy reliability and speed. And with a fast and easy enrollment, only registered users are authenticated, and the whole process takes less than a second. The tech is available on a module that can be integrated into other products or as a stand alone peripheral that can be plugged into a computer.