Meta develops smartwatch with front-facing camera
Meta, formerly Facebook, is developing a smartwatch with a front-facing camera and rounded screen with control button on the right side.

Meta, formerly Facebook, is developing a smartwatch with a front-facing camera and rounded screen with control button on the right side. The first image of this device was found by app developer Steve Moser in Meta’s app for controlling Facebook’s Ray-Ban Stories sunglasses.




According to Bloomberg, Meta’s smartwatch is said to have detachable wrist straps and a single button on the right side of its casing. Mark Gurman , who has a strong record with covering leaks from Apple, told Bloomberg that Meta has been planning to launch the smartwatch in early 2022. But the final timeline has not been confirmed.

Various reports highlight that Meta’s smartwatch display is similar to that of the Apple Watch. However, its front-facing camera would make its stand out from its main competition in the market. Moreover, the device will offer a cellular connection that does not require a smartphone, and wearers will be able to send messages with services like Messenger and WhatsApp. It is also expected to have built-in health tracking features like heart rate monitor.

In June 2021, The Verge had said that Facebook is working with the top wireless carriers in the US to support LTE connectivity in the watch. The watch is set to be in white, black and gold and the company hopes to initially sell volume in low six figures.

Facebook has been working on hardware and devices over the years now. Its 2013 phone with HTC was a flop and the company has yet to disclose sales for its Oculus VR headsets or Portal video chat device for the home. Facebook executives have said that sales for the Oculus Quest 2 headset have surpassed all previous Oculus headsets combined.


