Oppo will definitely captivate the world with its under screen camera technology, which allows for a selfie camera to be placed under the display without compromising the integrity of the screen. This technology will offer a full screen experience in upcoming devices.









Oppo is using smaller pixels to maintain the same 400-ppi sharpness as the rest of the OLED panel. The Chinese smartphone maker claims its under screen camera solution would be able to maintain the integrity and consistency of the entire screen, even when the camera is in use or in standby. It would be capable of a balance between consistent screen and camera image quality.

Remove a bit, but improve more than a bit！

Ready to learn how OPPO Next-Generation Under-Screen Camera Technology works? 🤔 #MoreThanTheSeen — OPPO (@oppo) August 4, 2021

Users will notice almost no visual difference between the portion of the screen where the camera resides and the rest of the display, and to back up that claim, it has released an image of a prototype phone showing a black-and-white ebook app filling up the screen. It has to be noted that Oppo is still using imaging AI algorithms to reduce some of the negative side effects typically found in under screen cameras, such as blurry images and image glare.

Also Read: COVID-19 pandemic has redefined consumer preference: Arpit Katta

Over the years, the smartphone maker has achieved multiple breakthroughs in new camera technology, which includes inconsistent display quality in the screen area right above the under display sensor and poor image quality due to the obstruction of the camera by the display panel. Through this, Oppo will be able to offer an upgraded under screen camera solution that promises to bring the full screen experience on smartphones to the next level.