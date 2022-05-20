Sales intelligence startup Apollo.io to invest $30M in India in 2 yrs

Sales intelligence startup Apollo.io plans to invest over USD 30 million in India over the next two years. As a part of its recent series-C funding of USD 110 million (about Rs 852 crore) led by Sequoia, the B2B sales intelligence and engagement platform Apollo announced its first office space in India, located in Bengaluru, to house its R&D team. The B2B startup will also hire over 100 research and development (R&D) engineers in the coming months.









”Our recent Series C funding has enabled us to expand our footprint in India with our first R&D office space set to be located at Bengaluru after having worked remotely through the pandemic. ”We look forward to scaling our India team rapidly. It will play an important role in bolstering our core R&D team, our business growth and global expansion,” Apollo Co-Founder and CEO Tim Zheng said in a statement. Apollo claims to have over 16,000 clients globally.

Also Read: GreyOrange secures USD 110 mn in growth financing round

Founded in 2015 by Tim, Roy Chung, and Ray Li, Apollo.io is one of the fastest-growing sales platform integrating buyer data, engagement, and intelligence. It provides the most accurate B2B contact data, built-in engagement tools, and intelligence features that help companies find and convert quality prospects.