Kentucky Attorney General Sues Roblox, Calling It a “Playground for Predators”

The state of Kentucky has filed a lawsuit against Roblox Corporation, accusing the gaming platform of failing to protect children from exposure to violence, sexual content, and online predators. The complaint, filed Tuesday in Madison Circuit Court, paints a chilling picture of what Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman described as “a playground for predators.”

“For years, Roblox has ignored this crisis so it could continue turning a profit,” Coleman said during a press conference. “Our responsibility is to protect Kentucky children from online exploitation by companies that knowingly facilitate it.”

Roblox, a virtual gaming universe boasting over 111 million daily users, has become one of the most popular digital playgrounds for children. However, the lawsuit claims it’s also a hotspot for exploitation, where predators can use in-game tools like the virtual currency Robux to lure minors into dangerous or inappropriate situations.

Disturbing Allegations of Violence and Exploitation

The 68-page complaint cites disturbing examples of violent and sexualized content, including a game that depicted the assassination of conservative activist Charlie Kirk, just weeks after his real-life killing. Other cited experiences involve avatars engaging in simulated sexual activity, often in spaces accessible to young players.

The lawsuit alleges Roblox “knowingly enabled and facilitated the sexual exploitation and abuse of children”, arguing that the company’s failure to implement stricter safety controls violates Kentucky’s Consumer Protection Act.

Coleman issued a stark warning to parents: “Get your kids off Roblox.”

Parents Speak Out: “It’s the Wild West of the Internet”

Joining Russell Coleman at the announcement was Courtney Norris, a Kentucky mother of three, who said she once viewed Roblox as a safe, family-friendly option.

“I came to realize, later than I’d like to admit, that it’s actually the Wild West of the internet,” Norris said. “It gives parents the illusion of safety — but it’s nearly impossible to police.”

The Roblox lawsuit echoes growing national concern over the platform. Similar actions have been filed in Louisiana, Iowa, and Florida, with allegations ranging from child grooming to human trafficking facilitated through Roblox’s communication tools.

 

Roblox Responds: “Our Work on Safety Is Never Done”

Roblox has pushed back hard against the accusations. In a statement to CBS News, the company called the Kentucky lawsuit “sensationalized, outdated, and out of context.”

“We have rigorous safety measures in place — from advanced AI moderation to a trained team of thousands monitoring 24/7,” Roblox said. “No system is perfect, but our work on safety is never done.”

The company said it has introduced over 100 new safety measures this year, including facial age estimation and stricter parental controls. Roblox added that users under 13 have limited messaging access and cannot share images or personal information.

 

Kentucky’s lawsuit marks another step in a widening wave of state actions targeting major online platforms for failing to protect minors. Coleman said he is open to discussions with Roblox but emphasized that the state will use “the full force of the law” to ensure child safety.

“Our goal isn’t to shut a platform down,” Coleman said. “Our goal is to make Roblox safe.”

As investigations spread nationwide, Roblox faces increasing scrutiny — and a hard question: how long can the company claim to be a safe space for kids while parents and prosecutors say otherwise?

Related Topics:
Loading...