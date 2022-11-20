Connect with us

SoftTech is now an SAP Gold Partner

Zeyad Masroor Khan
SoftTech has recently announced that it has achieved SAP Gold Partner status in the SAP® PartnerEdge® program. This demonstrates the optimum quality of solutions & services that we provide for the AEC industry by leveraging SAP capabilities. As an SAP Gold Partner, SoftTech will further focus on delivering cutting-edge as well as custom solutions that meet the unique needs of AEC (Architecture, Engineering & Construction) clients across the globe.

SoftTech has achieved SAP gold partner status as a result of positive client success stories, its unique offerings that solve the challenges of AEC stakeholders, and its ongoing commitment to drive technology-led innovation in the industry. The alliance with SAP is an important milestone for the construction world as it combines SoftTech’s 25+ years of experience in digitalizing the industry and SAP’s manifold capabilities in bringing about technology transformation.




Commenting on the achievement, Mr. Vijay Gupta, CEO and Founder at SoftTech said, attaining SAP Gold Partner status shows the depth of our partnership with SAP and epitomizes our customer-focused excellence and world-class expertise in the AEC industry. The significant partnership level shows the continued success of our deep domain experience of our veteran specialists & industry knowledge, as we continue our growth trajectory. This recognition is a testament to our continuous investments in innovations, solution accelerators, digital automations, and a strong focus on customer success outcomes.

A leading IT company (www.softtech-engr.com) facilitating business and technology transformation across the AEC industry through innovative software products and solutions. Equipped with 25+ years of deep domain expertise and industry knowledge, SoftTech has helped more than 4500 clients and government organizations, with more than 25000 users in India and around the world to gain a competitive edge and lead from the front in the industry.


