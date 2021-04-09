Connect with us

TCS ties up with Ericsson to build cloud-based R&D Workplace

TCS ties up with Ericsson to build cloud-based R&D Workplace

Press Trust of India
Published on

Tata Consultancy Services announced on Friday that it has joined forces with Ericsson to help the latter build and operate its cloud-based R&D digital workplace. Ericsson, a technology leader in 5G and a leading provider of information and communication technology, has been at the forefront of innovation and continues to evolve next- generation network architectures to stay ahead of the curve, a TCS statement said.



It chose TCS as its partner for its R&D environment transformation initiative that will enable anytime-anywhere secured access and automated availability of the development environment for Ericssons global R&D teams. "TCS will leverage its strong contextual knowledge of Ericssons R&D and IT environments coupled with expertise in automation and cloud technologies to support globally distributed teams with on-demand, zero-touch and remote provisioning", the statement said.

Also read: NxtGen Launches SpeedCloud, India's First Application Services Platform for Global Markets

Further, TCS is launching a state-of-the-art 24 x 7 command centre at Hyderabad. This centre, powered by the TCS Business 4.0 thought leadership framework andits 'Machine First Delivery Model'- based automation, will help accelerate Ericssons R&D and product development environment, the statement said.


TCS ties up with Ericsson to build cloud-based R&D Workplace
By April 9, 2021

