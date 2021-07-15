Dorf Ketal’s Group Company, Trentar Pvt Ltd now has a controlling stake with India’s leading drone-based service provider and AI-powered platform company GarudaUAV. This acquisition will focus on igniting and scaling-up new-age businesses based on drone services and software.









Sudhir Menon, Chairman, Dorf Ketal, said the domain expertise Dorf Ketal has because of working with the prominent players in the upstream and downstream of oil and gas, ethylene sector for the last three decades helped ARITAR to launch focused AI solutions for these sectors. “In the same manner, it will help GarudaUAV also to be equipped instantaneously to address these verticals and ensure safe implementation. Our primary expertise is focused on operational and environmental efficiencies. This acquisition is an advancement of our long-term goals.”

Brijesh Pandey, Founder & CEO, GarudaUAV, said that in the last four years, the company had acquired more than 150 customers in more than 14 different verticals to become a formidable player in the drone-based services space. “Efficient service delivery coupled with an intelligent platform has given us the leadership position in this xspace. This acquisition by Trentar will provide us the much-needed tailwind to boost our growth most effectively and that too in the shortest period.”

Subodh Menon, Founder, Dorf Ketal, said Trentar has been launched with the objective of creating a strong presence for Dorf Ketal group in the New Age industries like drone based services/software, AI, Robotics, Circular Economy. “This acquisition is strategic in nature as the plan is to transform GarudaUAV into a formidable enterprise through the global presence and goodwill of Dorf Ketal. We also plan to acquire companies with complimenting and cutting-edge technologies to take the delivery of GarudaUAV’s services notches ahead. The initial game plan is to create an enterprise predominantly through the inorganic growth route, globally.

While the COVID-19 pandemic has created an unprecedented spike to rely on technology, there’s an ardent need to scale up drone-based services to help automate and digitize hitherto manual processes like mapping, surveying, inspection, maintenance and surveillance. Drones deliver aerial data sets with improved accuracy, enhanced safety and reduced costs.