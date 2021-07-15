Eshopbox, a leading e-commerce fulfillment startup, is on a business expansion mode and has launched its new fulfillment centre in Bengaluru. With this launch, Eshopbox’s operations will now cover the southern region of India, which is a growing hub for e-commerce activities. The new operations facility will bolster the company’s supply chain and help reduce shipping costs and time for their clients selling retail products.









Mayur Karwa, Co-Founder & Director, Eshopbox, said they are happy to announce the launch of their fulfillment centre in Bengaluru as the company now covers the southern zones of the country, giving its operations a larger nationwide footprint. “With Bengaluru being the hub for e-commerce and 3PL players in South India, our tech-enabled fulfillment centre will play a pivotal role in providing a seamless experience for both brands as well as customers by dealing with daily hassles of storing, order processing, return management and last-mile shipping.”

As the D2C model has geared up, the business aspirations of small and local brands have also increased tremendously, with regards to inventory management, order processing and last mile deliveries. With this initiative, Eshopbox’s tech-enabled solution will pave the way for seamless and hassle-free operations by minimizing overhead costs and building a self-sustaining operational framework. Eshopbox at present has its fulfillment centres in Gurgaon and Mumbai, and further aims to launch more centres across the country in the upcoming months.

Eshopbox’s fulfillment network will support a host of retailers, small and medium businesses across the region, focusing on cities like Chennai, Hyderabad and Cochin apart from Bangalore itself. Spread across an area of 20,000 square ft. and storage capacity of one million units, the newly built facility will provide brands with adequate storage space, warehouse infrastructure, advanced technology and pricing models that meet their real-time needs.

Strategically located in the heart of South India, the fulfillment centre will also enable brands to offer 1-day delivery to their customers and the option to ship orders the same day if they are received by 12pm IST. Additionally, brands will also be able to keep a close check on the health of their business with accurate insights. The fulfillment centre in Bengaluru will also store thousands of products in multiple categories including beauty, nutrition, home, electronics and lifestyle.

Eshopbox has devised a platform that provides end-to-end ecommerce solutions for businesses through its technology platform and distributed network of fulfillment centres. It caters to wide range of customers across sectors like fashion, cosmetics and nutrition. Some of the popular brands in its portfolio are Raymonds, W, Blackberrys, Royal Enfield, Spykar, Being Human, Clarks, ASICS, Pureplay Cosmetics, Oziva among many more.