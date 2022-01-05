Chinese smartphone maker Vivo on Wednesday unveiled V23 and V23 Pro, its latest premium smartphones in India. Both the smartphones are powered with MediaTek processors and have dual front cameras on them.









One of the key highlights of the V23 pair is the color-changing Fluorite AG Glass on the rear, which changes color when exposed to sunlight or artificial UV rays. V23 and V23 Pro will be available in two finishes — Sunshine Gold and Stardust Black. V23 Series comes with Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12.

VIVO V23 5G Price and Specifications

The V23 variant features a 6.44-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display and comes in two storage options. The device is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The smartphone has a 4,200mAh battery with support for 44W fast charging. In terms of optics, 23 comes with a triple rear camera module consisting of a 64MP night camera, an 8MP super wide-angle camera, and a 2MP super macro camera that also supports Super Night Mode. V23 comes with advanced 6nm Dimensity 920 chipset that supports Dual 5G Standby and VoNR. V23 is priced at Rs 29,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 34,990 (12GB+256GB) and will be available for sale from January 13 and V23 at Flipkart, vivo India E-store and retail stores from January 19.

VIVO V23 Pro 5G Price and Specifications

Vivo V23 Pro is powered bya MediaTek Dimensity 1200 SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and and up to 256GB of internal storage.The battery is slightly bigger at 4300 mAh with 44W fast charging support. The device V23 Pro sports a 6.56-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,376 pixels) AMOLED display. The rear camera on the Vivo V23 Pro is a 108MP+8MP+2MP camera. The front camera is the same as the Vivo V23 at 50MP + 8MP front camera. The display refresh rate is higher at 90 Hz. It is also offering the virtual RAM feature where 4GB storage can be used as extended RAM on both phones. V23 Pro is priced at Rs 38,990 (8GB+128GB) and Rs 43,990 (12GB+256GB) respecrively. Vivo V23 Pro sale begins on January 13 via Flipkart, Vivo.com, and offline channels.