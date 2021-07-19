Aaj Tak journalist sacked for posting tweets critical of PM Modi

India Today Group sacked one of its journalists employed at Aaj Tak News Channel reportedly for his tweets against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Shyam Meera Singh, who had been working with Aaj Tak’s online edition, was asked to go after he called Mr Modi a ‘shameless Prime Minister’ in his posts.









Taking to the micro blogging site, Singh posted the screenshots of the two tweets that led to his removal.

“I am terminated from my channel Aaj Tak (India Today Group) for writing these two tweets on Prime minister Modi,” he said in the tweet. Not willing to back down in spite of his firing, Singh further added, “I want to reiterate again and again and again ‘Yes! Modi is a shameless prime minister’.”

I am terminated from my channel Aaj Tak (India Today Group) for writing these two tweets on Prime minister Modi. pic.twitter.com/L6JRlC3RDi — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2021

Singh also shared screenshots of the termination letter, he received from the company. The letter, sent by India Today Group Digital’s HR business partner Vanchha Garg, cited “continues social media violations” from Singh “despite repeated warning”. Noting that Singh had already received “two warnings”, the letter said that since he was “unable to follow the guidelines” he had “signed and accepted” at the time of his employment, the company was “unable to continue” his services. India Today Group’s social media policy prohibits employees associated with the media house from airing personal opinions.

“…You are well versed with ITG’s (India Today Group) social media and code of conduct policies which specifically advise to use social media for news that has been published or aired by the system and not for personal views.” The communication also had the screenshots of his tweets on PM Modi.

This is termination letter from my company Aaj Tak. pic.twitter.com/Dtr4tEqIca — Shyam Meera Singh (@ShyamMeeraSingh) July 19, 2021

In October last year, the India Today Group had issued an advisory prohibiting its employees from airing personal political views on social media platforms.

The advisory also said that those on contract with the India Today Group can only use their personal social media handles to post or promote content belonging to the Group that has been used in print or digital media, or on air.