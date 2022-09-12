Coworking Share in Office Real Estate at 20 percent in H1 2022

Demand for flexible office spaces has hit new high notes post the pandemic, with major companies and businesses including start-ups now opting for co-working. Latest ANAROCK data reveals that out of a net absorption of approx. 20.8 million square feet across the top 7 cities in H1 2022, the share of co-working spaces stood at 20 percent. Back in H1 2021, its share was just 6 percent of net office absorption of approx. 9.33 million square feet.

In contrast, the share of IT/ITeS sector – India’s leading office demand driver – declined from 49 percent in H1 2021 to 36 percent in H2 2022. However, this decline is largely because many IT companies are now also preferring flexible spaces to regular office spaces.









In terms of net absorption across the top 7 cities in H1 2022, Bengaluru and Hyderabad remained on top, comprising 50 percent of total demand share. Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai – the top Southern cities – together witnessed net office absorption of approx. 12.2 million square feet Of this, 18 percent or approx. 2.23 million square feet was by coworking players. Western markets of MMR and Pune saw net absorption of nearly 5.45 million square feet. Of this, 27 percent or approx. 1.5 million square feet was by coworking players. In NCR it stood at approx. 2.75 million square feet 15 percent or approx. 0.41 million square feet was by coworking players.

“Coworking has received a major boost after Covid-19 disrupted the previous status quo. A major factor driving demand is that these spaces are not concentrated in just the city centres or major employment hubs; they’re spread across different areas, including the housing-intense suburbs,” said Anuj Puri, Chairman ANAROCK Group. “Coworking spaces are now also operating out of malls and hotels across cities. Many large office parks are also housing coworking spaces. This helps companies to remain closer to their employees and offer them flexibility,” he added.

Another advantage is that with flexible office spaces, companies can plug-and-play at the same cost rather than wrestling with office layouts and fit-outs. The lock-in period for taking up a regular office space is anywhere between 3-4 years. All these factors have also helped boost the demand for co-working spaces.

Backed by rising office space demand, average monthly office rentals are also seen to be rising across the top citier. NCR and Hyderabad each saw a 5 percent rise in average monthly office rentals in H1 2022 compared to same period in 2021. Currently, the average monthly office rents in NCR are at INR 80 per square feet while in Hyderabad it is INR 60 per square feet. Bengaluru and Pune each saw a 4 percent yearly rise. The average monthly rentals in these IT hubs by the end of H1 2022 stood at INR 81 per square feet and INR 72 per square feet, respectively.

Meanwhile, the top 7 cities also witnessed robust new office supply in H1 2022, aggregating to 31.8 million square feet Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune dominated with a total 74 percent share. Given the high new completions, average vacancy levels across top 7 cities rose by 2 percent to stand at 15.95 percent in H1 2022.