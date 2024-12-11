‘Landman’ Grand opening With 4.6 Million Views in Week One

Paramount’s latest original series, Landman, made a resounding debut, drawing an impressive 14.6 million views across Paramount+ and the Paramount Network in its first week. This performance cements Landman as a significant hit and marks a milestone for Paramount+, delivering the best-ever premiere performance for a Paramount+ original series. The series, helmed by acclaimed creators Taylor Sheridan (Yellowstone) and Christian Wallace, is based on the popular podcast Boomtown by Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment.

Set in the rugged landscapes of West Texas, Landman explores the intersecting lives of working-class communities and billionaires in the high-stakes world of oil rigs. The show features a powerhouse cast, including Billy Bob Thornton in the lead role, alongside Demi Moore, Ali Larter, and Jon Hamm.

Unpacking the Numbers

Paramount’s viewership metric includes streaming and linear airings, but the precise definition of a “viewer” remains unclear. Unlike platforms like Netflix and Disney+, which calculate views based on total watch time relative to the runtime, Paramount has not disclosed how much of the episode its reported viewers watched. Nonetheless, the numbers reflect Landman’s widespread appeal.

Paramount also revealed that the series premiere reached 6.7 million households worldwide within its first week. In the United States alone, 1.5 million households tuned in on November 17, the day the first two episodes were released. This figure grew significantly, with 2.4 million households watching the third episode by November 24—an impressive 60% increase.

A Story Rooted in Reality

Landman stands out for its compelling narrative drawn from real-world events and its exploration of the socio-economic dynamics of the oil industry. With Taylor Sheridan’s signature storytelling style, the show combines drama, grit, and authenticity, resonating with audiences familiar with the complexities of resource-driven economies.

Executive producers on the series include Sheridan and Wallace, alongside industry heavyweights such as David C. Glasser, Ron Burkle, and Bob Yari. Dan Friedkin, Jason Hoch, J.K. Nickell, and Megan Creydt, representing Texas Monthly and Imperative Entertainment, add further depth to the production.

Paramount’s Growing Dominance

The success of Landman underscores Paramount+’s growing strength in the streaming market, building on a string of hits like Yellowstone and its spinoffs. Taylor Sheridan has been a pivotal figure in the platform’s success, and Landman further solidifies his reputation as a creator who understands the pulse of audiences. Not to forget the stellar cast of Billy Bob Thornton, Demi Moore, Ali Larter, and Jon Hamm.

While the precise breakdown of viewership metrics remains ambiguous, the overwhelming response to Landman reflects its broad appeal and the enduring allure of stories rooted in authenticity and dramatic tension.

As Landman continues its season, all eyes will be on Paramount to see if the show’s momentum can be sustained, setting a new benchmark for original streaming content.