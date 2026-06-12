Ariana Grande Slams White House Over Use of Her Song in Immigration Video

Pop superstar Ariana Grande has publicly criticized the White House after one of her songs was used in a social media video promoting the Trump administration’s immigration policies. The Grammy-winning singer took issue with a TikTok video posted by the White House that featured her 2024 track Bye alongside footage showing federal agents detaining and handcuffing individuals during immigration enforcement operations.

Ariana Grande responded directly in the comments section of the post, urging officials not to associate her music with the administration’s messaging.

“Please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense,” Ariana Grande wrote, sparking widespread discussion across social media platforms.

Controversial Video Sparks Backlash

The video, which was shared through official White House social media accounts, highlighted the administration’s border security and immigration enforcement efforts.

Set to Ariana Grande’s song Bye, the clip featured scenes of arrests and detentions while promoting what officials described as stronger border security measures.

The post quickly attracted attention from both supporters and critics, but the conversation intensified after Grande publicly condemned the use of her music.

According to reports, the audio was later muted on the video, and Grande’s original comment was no longer visible beneath the post. Users subsequently noted the apparent removal and continued discussing the controversy online.

The White House posted this video of ICE arresting immigrants with Ariana Grande music playing in the background. Ariana Grande immediately responds, “please do not ever use my music in relation to this barbaric, inhumane, heinous nonsense. Fck ICE.” pic.twitter.com/CqnimouBe5 — Ed Krassenstein (@EdKrassen) June 12, 2026

White House Responds

The White House defended its position after Grande’s criticism gained traction.

A spokesperson argued that the administration’s immigration policies are aimed at protecting American citizens and maintaining border security.

Officials maintained that the government’s actions target individuals accused of violating immigration laws or engaging in criminal activity.

The disagreement reflects broader political divisions surrounding immigration enforcement, one of the central issues of President Donald Trump’s second term in office.

The administration recently secured significant funding increases for immigration and border enforcement agencies, reinforcing its commitment to expanding security measures and detention operations.

Growing List of Artists Opposing Political Use of Their Music

Grande is not the first major recording artist to object to the use of their music in political messaging.

Over the past several years, numerous musicians have publicly challenged politicians and political organizations for using their songs without permission or in ways they believe conflict with their personal values.

Several artists voiced objections during the 2024 presidential campaign cycle, while others have criticized the use of their music in campaign rallies, political advertisements, and government-produced social media content.

The issue often raises questions about copyright licensing, artist consent, and the broader relationship between entertainment and politics.

Grande’s Continued Political Activism

The singer has increasingly spoken out on political and social issues in recent years. Beyond her music career, Grande has used her platform to advocate for causes including voting rights, social justice, and humanitarian issues.

She previously criticized policies associated with the Trump administration and has encouraged civic engagement among her fan base.

Her latest comments underscore the growing role that high-profile entertainers continue to play in public policy debates and online political discourse.

As the controversy continues to circulate across social media, it highlights the ongoing tension between political messaging and artistic ownership in the digital age.