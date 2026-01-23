Pepe Jeans London Launches Shiruku Denim Inspired By Japanese Silk

Connect with us

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Pepe Jeans London has expanded its premium denim portfolio with the launch of Shiruku Denim, a new line inspired by the refined softness and sensorial elegance of Japanese silk. Designed for modern consumers who seek comfort without compromising on style, the collection blends advanced textile engineering with the brand’s signature denim craftsmanship.

With Shiruku, Pepe Jeans reinforces its denim-first philosophy while adapting to evolving lifestyle needs, where versatility, comfort and sophistication increasingly define everyday fashion choices.

Silk-Inspired Softness Meets Structured Style

At the heart of Shiruku Denim is its inspiration: the smooth, luxurious touch of Japanese silk, renowned globally for its lightweight feel and fluid texture. Translating this sensorial quality into denim, Pepe Jeans has created a fabric that feels exceptionally soft against the skin while retaining a clean, structured silhouette.

The result is an elevated wearing experience—light yet durable, relaxed yet refined—making Shiruku Denim suitable for all-day wear. Whether styled for work, travel or casual outings, the collection promises effortless comfort paired with contemporary design.

Crafted For Comfort-Driven Consumers

Shiruku Denim showcases fine textile engineering innovations, focusing on superior softness, enhanced flexibility and long-lasting comfort. As consumers increasingly prioritise wearability alongside aesthetics, the collection addresses a growing demand for premium denim that adapts seamlessly to dynamic, on-the-go lifestyles.

According to the brand, Shiruku is crafted for those who value tactile comfort as much as visual appeal, positioning the line at the intersection of luxury and functionality.

 

Pricing, Availability And Campaign

Priced starting from ₹4,999, Shiruku Denim is now available pan-India across Pepe Jeans London’s exclusive brand outlets, leading departmental stores, multi-brand retail outlets and major e-commerce platforms.

To support the launch, Pepe Jeans has rolled out a dedicated campaign highlighting the collection’s silk-inspired softness and elevated appeal. The campaign film underscores the sensory experience of Shiruku, reinforcing its positioning as a premium yet versatile addition to the brand’s denim range.

Strengthening Pepe Jeans’ Denim-Led Legacy

The launch of Shiruku further strengthens Pepe Jeans London’s reputation as a brand that continuously evolves while staying rooted in its core identity. By blending global inspirations with innovative fabric development, the brand continues to redefine what modern denim can offer.

Founded on London’s iconic Portobello Road in 1973, Pepe Jeans London has spent over five decades shaping denim culture worldwide. Drawing inspiration from the city’s diverse mix of music, fashion and culture, the brand remains committed to creating exciting denim-led collections for men, women and juniors.

With Shiruku Denim, Pepe Jeans London adds a refined, comfort-forward chapter to its ongoing denim story—one that reflects both global craftsmanship and contemporary lifestyle needs.

