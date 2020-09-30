Farmers to get direct and easy access to affordable crop intensive technology

Farmers, through the collaboration of Dhanuka Agritech and Gramophone, will get direct and easy access to affordable crop intensive technology. During the pandemic, the advent of digital technology adoption became necessary and this initiative expanded its reach to benefit the farming community with digitized solutions.









Gramophone works on a personalized solution approach that enables farmers get the right crop inputs. The collaboration with agriculture giant Dhanuka will pave the way for a new dawn in the agriculture industry as it enables customized solutions along with product oriented solutions to farmers. With over 5,30,000 users on board, the platform will provide the entire exclusive farm management to farmers with a personalized and easy to use digitized approach.

Tauseef Khan, CEO and Co-founder of Gramophone, said the partnership with Dhanuka is a testament that the agriculture industry is moving towards tech enablement to reach customers. Khan said this association will help us to reach deeper markets and pave the way for better yields for farmers across the country. “We will continue to bring innovation in our solutions and provide an all-inclusive seamless experience to farming community in India,” he said. “Gramophone is on a mission to create a future of farming that puts ‘Farmers First’ by democratising knowledge, building transparency in transactions and creating a connected ecosystem for farmers’ business.” Partha Sengupta, National Marketing Head Dhanuka Agritech Ltd, said the organization is committed to Indian farmers to improve their yields and profit. He said Dhanuka is extending its foot and collaborating with multiple alternate channel partners like Gramophone to increase its reach to farming community and use technology to support farmers to directly access latest Agri input services. “The collaboration will deliver Agronomic Intelligence at convenience of delivery of Agri inputs like seeds, crop protection and crop nutrition products.,” Sengupta said. “The startup has tied up with the local young rural entrepreneurs for last mile delivery and companies like Dhanuka will be looking at getting granular real time data for farmers all over India from Gramophone.” He said this will improve the quality by helping the farmer attain the best quality inputs for better yields.

