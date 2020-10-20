Punjab CM tables draft resolution against newly implemented farm bills

Captain Amarinder Singh, Punjab Chief Minister, has tabled a draft resolution against the newly passed farm bills and the proposed electricity amendment bill. Singh, who has been opposing the legislation from day one, rejected the three farm laws that was passed by the Parliament.

An official statement from the CM’s office said that the draft resolution seeks the annulment of the farm laws and the proposed electricity amendment bill, as well as promulgation of a fresh ordinance making the procurement of food grains on the Minimum Support Price (MSP) a statutory right of the farmers, and continue with procurement by Government of India through FCI and other such agencies.









Singh tabled three Bills in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha – The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment Bill, 2020; The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Special Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill 2020. According to The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce Special Provisions and Punjab Amenment Bill, no sale of paddy and wheat in Punjab will be valid unless it is paid equal to or over MSP; imprisonment of three years, and a fine in case anybody compells a farmer to sell his agricultural produce below MSP. The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance (special provisions and Punjab amendment) Act, makes it mandatory for those entering into contract farming with farmers too will have to pay the MSP or over the MSP. Punishment of three years if the Act is violated. And the Essential Commodities (Spl Provisions and Punjab Amendment) Bill keeps all powers to fix stock limits of foos grains with state.

The CM said the draft resolution states that Farm laws are against the Constitution which mentions agriculture as state subject and these legislations are a direct attack to encroach upon functions and powers of states as enshrined in the Constitution. Farmers have been protesting for weeks against the farm bills. The protesting farmers believe the absence of MSP in farming agreements will provide an opportunity to corporate to exploit farmers by offering them the lowest prices for agriculture produce. And this will violate the farmers right to be treated equally and with dignity as enshrined under Article 14 and Article 21 of the Constitution.