Web version of e-GOPALA app unveiled to aid dairy farmers

Agriculture

Press Trust of India
Published on

The web version of e-GOPALA application developed by National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) has been launched on Saturday to aid dairy farmers. The NDDB has launched the web version of e-GOPALA application and IMAP web portal on Saturday which provides real-time information to dairy farmers for better productivity of dairy animals, a statement said.




It was launched by Parshottam Rupala, Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying in presence of Meenesh Shah, Chairman, NDDB, it added. Speaking on the occasion, Rupala said that in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s dream of ‘Digital India’, NDDB is promoting technology-driven activities for milk producers.

Increasing yield of milch animals will automatically increase farmers’ income, he said, and appreciated the role of Indian Immunologicals (subsidiary of NDDB) in Covaxin manufacturing process.

NDDB Chairman Meenesh Shah said that the e-GOPALA platform helps farmers manage their livestock including buying and selling of disease-free germplasm in all forms (semen, embryos, etc); informs about availability of quality breeding services and guides farmers for animal nutrition, treatment of animals using appropriate Ayurvedic ethno veterinary medicine.

There is a mechanism to send alert (on due date for vaccination, pregnancy diagnosis, calving etc) and inform farmers about various government schemes.

This portal will also facilitate real time checking of coverage and progress of various projects and government schemes, he added.


