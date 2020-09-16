Amazon India Expands Its Fulfilment Network in Telangana; Ahead of the Festive Season

Amazon India today announced the expansion of its fulfilment infrastructure in Telangana with 2 new fulfilment centres (FC) in Hyderabad. This expansion will help sellers offer a wider selection and enable faster deliveries of customer orders within the region and neighbouring states ahead of the upcoming festive season. With this infrastructure, Amazon.in now offers storage capacity of more than 4.5 million cubic feet spread across 4 fulfilment centres to its more than 23000 sellers in Telangana. Amazon India has also expanded an existing sort centre to offer overall sortation area of more than one lakh square feet, in Telangana.









Amazon and Telangana have partnered on several initiatives since the commencement of our operations in India with our largest fulfilment centre in the country located in Hyderabad. We are delighted to extend the partnership further with this additional investment in the State helping us deliver safely to our customers at their doorstep. This network expansion will help create thousands of work opportunities and will further help us support small & medium businesses in the region to fulfil their customer orders seamlessly. It will also provide an economic boost to the Telangana e-commerce ecosystem across packaging, transportation and logistics. Safety of customers, sellers and our associates and security of livelihood have never been more critical, and we are happy to contribute to both ahead of this festive season, said Prakash Kumar Dutta, Director of Fulfilment Centres & Supply Chain, Amazon India.

Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary, Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments, Government of Telangana, said, Amazon India’s continued investment in Telangana is a testimony of our business-friendly policies and provision of high quality infrastructure. These new facilities will provide tremendous growth to the SMB sector and create job opportunities for local talent. We are pleased that this development by Amazon has come at an opportune time, ahead of the festivities.

Amazon has one of the most advanced fulfilment networks in the world and sellers in India have been benefitting from Amazon’s expertise in fulfilment, reliable nationwide delivery and customer service. The specialized FC in Telangana will store thousands of products in the Large Appliances category consisting of Air Conditioners, Refrigerators, Washing Machines & TVs and from a selection of over 1.2 lakh products covering the entire Furniture range. The other FC in Telangana will cater to customer demand for products in Smartphones, Consumer Electronics, Appliances, Fashion and Consumables (FMCG) category to name a few.

Amazon India’s commitment to Telangana: 4 fulfilment centres in Telangana with more than 4.5 million cubic feet of storage space A campus spread over more than 9 acres 2 Sort Centres in the State with more than 100,000 sq. ft. of processing area Robust delivery network with more than 80 Amazon owned and Service Partner delivery stations in the State More than 23000 sellers in Telangana Thousands of I Have Space’ stores in Telangana Top categories include Smartphones, large appliances, fashion, consumer electronics and grocery

Amazon India continues to improve its operational preparedness to ensure a smooth and seamless experience for its customers and sellers across the country, ahead of the festive season. The expansion in Telangana is a part of the company’s recently announced plans to add 10 new Fulfilment Centres and expand 7 existing sites, across India. Amazon India, places tremendous value and focus on the well-being and safety of its people across fulfilment network as everyone faces the challenges associated with COVID-19. Company will continue to work closely with the health officials and in line with Amazon’s global standards have implemented close to 100 changes in its operational processes, including social distancing and daily temperature checks on entry and exit at the work site for the health and safety of its people.

