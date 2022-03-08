Amazon India Launches Special Initiatives to Celebrate Women-Led Small Businesses

Connect with us

Business

Press Trust of India
Ahead of International Women’s Day (IWD), Amazon.in today announced the launch of a new storefront to showcase about one lakh products from 800+ women-owned small businesses.



Part of a global campaign called #ExpectTheUnexpected launched across 13 Amazon marketplaces, the storefront will bring customers diverse products from different categories including eco-friendly gifting, healthy snacks, handmade crafts and more. #ExpectTheUnexpected is aimed at celebrating women entrepreneurs selling on Amazon.in, who have overcome hurdles and biases to achieve the unexpected and succeed as business owners and leaders.

Amazon.in will also facilitate speed mentoring sessions for Amazon Saheli entrepreneurs to help them gain insights on building, and scaling their businesses to achieve success in the digital age with leading women leaders Namrata Joshipura leading Fashion Designer & Priyanka Gill, Co-Founder MyGlamm and Founder PopXO.

Sumit Sahay, Director, Selling Partner Services, Amazon India said, There’s been a notable increase in the number of women owned businesses on Amazon.in in the last few years. Today, our Saheli’ program that was launched in 2017, is bringing the benefits of ecommerce to over a million women entrepreneurs across the country. We will continue to invest in technology and infrastructure to enable the growth of SMBs across India including women entrepreneurs.

Priyanka Gill, Co-founder, MyGlamm, Founder & CEO, POPxo-Plixxo, Women entrepreneurs of all backgrounds have overcome many challenges in the pursuit of supporting themselves and their families through e-commerce. I am thrilled to be able to engage and witness the success of women entrepreneurs on Amazon and share learnings and experiences from my journey with them. Mentoring sessions, such as these, play an essential role to facilitate transferring of knowledge to future cohorts of women entrepreneurs to enable them to grow and scale their businesses through e-commerce.


