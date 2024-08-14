ANSR Survey Highlights GCC Leaders’ Focus on Talent Development

A recent ANSR survey has revealed that Global Capability Centers (GCCs) are increasingly prioritizing talent development and data-driven strategies to ensure sustained growth. The survey, involving the top 100 GCC leaders, found that 88% are focused on learning and development (L&D) and career pathing as key priorities. Leadership development and mentorship also emerged as critical components, with over 70% of leaders emphasizing these in their strategies.









Moreover, 69% of leaders recognized the significance of AI and data analytics in compensation and benefits (C&B) planning, signalling a shift towards personalized and equitable compensation models. Key pillars identified for C&B strategies include hyper-personalization, skill-based differentiation, pay equity audits, and the use of sentiment analysis tools to enhance employee satisfaction.

Vikram Ahuja, Co-Founder of ANSR and CEO of Talent500, emphasized the importance of investing in talent development as GCCs evolve into strategic partners for their headquarters. He noted that nurturing future leaders and focusing on continuous improvement is essential for organizational success.

The Co-Founder of ANSR and CEO of Talent500 said, “In today’s competitive global market, talent stands as the single biggest asset for any organization striving for success. Our recent survey of tech professionals highlighted a crucial need for ongoing upskilling, learning, and development. Complementing this, our latest survey of GCC leaders reveals that they too are prioritizing learning and development, career pathing, and the nurturing of future leaders. As GCCs evolve into strategic partners for headquarters, investing in talent development and leadership growth is essential. These insights reinforce our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement and ensuring that our leaders are equipped to drive sustained success and organizational excellence.”

The survey findings provide a blueprint for GCCs to refine their approach to human capital management, ensuring they remain competitive in the global business ecosystem. By prioritising talent development and leveraging data-driven strategies, GCCs can drive sustained success and operational excellence.