Logistics technology solutions provider LetsTransport is set to augment its fleet of electric vehicles to 1,000 by June next year. The company, which commenced EV-led operations in Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Mumbai-currently has a 100-vehicle strong EV fleet and it will introduce EVs to its fleet in Chennai, Pune and Kolkata, LetsTransport said in a statement.









The Bengaluru-headquartered firm has so far partnered with 8 OEMs towards strengthening the EV fleet across cities. Currently, the company’s EV fleet includes three wheeler vehicles from Piaggio, Etrio, ETO, Altigreen and Kinetic, with a payload capacity of 500 kgs and these operate either with fixed batteries and swappable battery systems. The new vehicles are expected to also include 4 wheelers with a payload capacity of upto 2 tonnes. The primary deployment of these EVs are in intracity, last mile logistics for ecommerce, retail, FMCG and 3PL distribution sectors.

Founded in 2015 by IIT-Kharagpur alumni Pushkar Singh, Sudarshan Ravi, and Ankit Parasher, LetsTransport focuses on intrastate freight deliveries. Currently, it caters to urban logistics operations of 17 cities in India and some of its clients include Amazon, Bisleri, JioMart, JSW Cements, Pidilite, Britannia, Coca-Cola, Delhivery, and Udaan.

LetsTransport is also committed towards strengthening the EV ecosystem in the country by enabling finance for vehicle owner-operators, educating potential entrepreneurs on the commercial benefits of electric vehicles and contributing to the charging infrastructure. It is an established fact that the cost of operating a commercial 3-wheeler EV is around 20% of equivalent traditional ICE (internal combustion engine) vehicles. While the EV ecosystem is still at a nascent stage, the sustainability impact and operational costs of EVs are key drivers for early adoption in the logistics sector.

Pushkar Singh, Co-Founder & CEO, LetsTransport said, “We are working with our customers to build cleaner and sustainable logistics solutions. With low operational and maintenance costs, we expect EV to play a pivotal role in intra-city and last mile logistics, and we are well prepared for it. In augmenting our fleet, we are also contributing to strengthening the EV ecosystem by enabling financing of EVs, setting up charging infrastructure as well as enabling a marketplace for resale of EVs in the near future. This in turn will encourage more driver-entrepreneurs to move to EVs as it becomes a more profitable asset.”