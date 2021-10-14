Ampere launches Magnus EX e-scooter with 121 km range at Rs 68,999

Ampere Electric on Friday expanded its Magnus e-scooter range with the addition of Magnus EX with a host of improved and innovative features, priced at Rs 68,999 (ex-showroom Pune). With additional state government incentives, the overall price of the new offering will reduce further making it lucrative for the electric vehicle buyers amid the festive season, the company said.









Ampere said the vehicle offers best-in-class comfort and functionally superior performance with a mileage of 121 km per charge, it said. “Customers are looking for more affordable ways to travel as petrol prices heavily dent savings of everyday two-wheeler commuters. Magnus EX, with its long distance per charge, enables users to do multiple trips,” said Roy Kurian, chief operating officer of Ampere Electric.

Magnus has been the preferred choice of multiple EV prospects across the country, owing to its large comfortable space and distinctive ride comfort, the company said.