EVeium Smart Mobility, a pioneer in the manufacturing of electric two-wheelers, has announced a bumper discount on three of its most popular two-wheeler scooters: Cosmo, Comet, and Czar. EVeium Smart Mobility is the complete Made-in-India EV two-wheeler brand of Ellysium Automotives, the auto arm of the United Arab Emirates-based META4 Group.

The ex-showroom price of Cosmo is INR 1,39,200 and with a festive discount offer of INR 12701, buyers can now purchase it at INR 126,499.00. The ex-showroom price of Comet is INR 1,84,900 and with a festive discount offer of INR 15401, it is now available just at INR 169,499.00. Czar is priced ex-showroom at INR 2,07,700 and with a special discount of INR 15201, commuters can ride it home for INR 192,499.00. The offer will be live from 1st October to 31st October. Customers can avail of the offer by visiting any nearly EVeium Smart Mobility showroom or book any model online for only INR 999.









“We have only been in the market for a short time, but we are highly pleased with the positive response to our fleet offerings. This festival season, EVeium smart mobility wants to be a part of the celebrations with the diverse festivals that are taking place this month. Since there is a high demand for EVs, we have introduced these offers for our customers to make the purchasing process easier. The discount offer will also help us to solidify trust with our customers by allowing them to take home iconic EVeium Smart Mobility products as well as the joy and satisfaction that they bring by contribution towards the country’s green mobility revolution,” said Mr Salam Mohamed, CBO, EVeium Smart Mobility.

The Cosmo e-scooter is powered by a 72V/30Ah Lithium-ion battery that charges in 4 hours. It has a 2000 W electric motor and is capable of reaching a maximum speed of up to 65 km/h. The Cosmo will have an 80-kilometer range on a single charge. The e-scooter is available in six colours: Argent Black, Cold Black, Pearl Grey, Moonlight White, Satin Red, Auroral Yellow, Hazy Blue, Minted Green.

The Comet model has a Lithium-ion 72V and 50Ah battery that can be fully powered in 4 hours. It has a 3000W motor, a top speed of 85km/h, and a range of 150km on a single full battery charge. The Comet is accessible in the following colours: Cold Black, Argent Black, Minted Green, Palmy Red, Sandy Brown, Royal Blue, Moonlight White, Calm Grey.

The flagship model Czar has an 85km/h top speed and a 150km range on a single charge, as well as an impressive 4000 W electric motor. It comes with a Lithium-ion 72V and 42Ah battery that can be fully charged in 4 hours. The model is available in Argent Black, Cold Black, Pearl Grey, Moonlight White, Satin Red, Auroral Yellow, Hazy Blue, Minted Green.

As per the company, all three e-scooters are in the high-speed category and include dynamic features such as Multiple Speed Modes (Eco, Normal, and Sport), keyless start, Anti-Theft feature, LCD Display, Regenerative Braking, Mobile App Connectivity, Find My Vehicle, Real-Time Tracking, Over-Speed Alert, Geofencing, and so on. The Comet and Czar are additionally provided with a Reverse Gear feature.