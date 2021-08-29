Ez4EV, battery storage and charger development firm, will soon provide on-demand mobile charging solutions – EzUrja for electric vehicles (EVs). EzUrja can be located anywhere for providing charging facilities to EVs.









Satinder Singh, CEO, Ez4EV, told PTI Ez4EV Private Ltd is all set to launch its innovation mobile charging solution EzUrja for electric vehicles in the next three months to mitigate the range anxiety of EV owners and to instantly up the missing infrastructure for EV charging points in the country. “These mobile charging stations follow an innovative EV charging-on-demand approach and are managed as an internet of things (IoT) device, allowing for remote condition monitoring and organization of operations.”

Ez4EV plans to deploy multiple EzUrja’s servicing EVs in cities and highways of the country more so as a product for smaller towns by creating better EV connectivity. Singh said EV development prerequisite is the charging point availabilities. “In our country where customer delight is on a door-step delivery basis, we complement the same by providing India’s first charging-on-demand to ease the ride of an EV owner.

Aditya Puri, COO, Ez4EV, said EzUrja’s technology compilation and localized fabrication is a challenge for the first stage developments, but the company is happy with its vendors to have taken the imaginative steps in ensuring a robust development meeting global standards for the Indian and global markets.

The company plans to solve the problem of inadequate infrastructure by deploying a network of autonomous EZUrja charging stations. With this, the company aims to become a key player in the innovative charging infrastructure market by providing Infra-as-a-Service for the Indian EV sector. And given the current scenario, operators are reluctant to install stationary charging stations in view of lack of business cases and hence range anxiety for the owner. For this, EzUrja comes in various sizes with a dedicated power supply having slow and fast EV charging stations with a logistics management system to handle recharging, using 100% CO2 emission-free energy throughput. The fully charged EzUrja Mobile guarantees a seamless energy supply for the entire range of slow or fast chargers supporting two-wheelers to commercial vehicles to premium EVs. More importantly, it ensures stabilized flow of energy with zero variables or surges 24×7 on call.

Ez4EV being the key integrator in the e-mobility ecosystem, leveraged its extensive network to partner with Indian state-of-the-art design engineering, leading fabricating partners, localized resourcing of components, power electronics, fire and cooling system. At the core, the Lithium-ion manganese phosphate battery provides the element to make a robust business case, which was not possible with other comparative battery chemistries.

Furthermore, Ez4EV is introducing an innovative battery technology from C4V/iM3 New York, for initiating localization of battery energy storage systems based on their success cases in USA. Lighter weight, green chemistry characteristics and longer cycles makes the C4V cells as the most ideal battery fulfilling the clean India mandate. The company is also building a data driven enterprise at the forefront of India’s Energy Storage market, combining existing group capabilities in lithium-ion batteries and digital payments – aiming to provide complete customer ease in Energy Storage Solutions.