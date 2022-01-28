Electric vehicle owners and drivers can now make the most of India’s largest EV charging station, which opened today at Delhi-Jaipur National Highway in Gurugram. The charging station, developed by Alektrify Private Limited, has a capacity of 100 charging points for 4-wheelers.









Alektrify Private Limited in an official statement said the station is now open with 96 chargers for technical inspection for various Certification Compliance and Safety Standards laid two weeks ago by the Power Ministry and Government of India.

“It has opened the doors for offering government land to the government or public agencies and private entities for setting up charging stations on a revenue-sharing basis,” the company said. “This EV charging station will not only boost electric vehicles industry in the region, but will also act as a benchmark for large EV charging stations across the nation in future.”

Praveen Kumar, member of the NHEV Working Group and Managing Director of Alektrify charging hub, said the station has 96 operational charging ports for EVs, up to 96 EVs at a time and can serve up to 576 electric vehicles round the clock. “1 AC charger takes up to 6 hours to charge an EV and can charge total four vehicles in a day and 72 such chargers can charge 288 EVs every day. While our fast DC chargers can charge a vehicle in less than 2 hours and can comfortably charge 12 EVs every day. We have 24 such DC 5KW chargers to charge 288 EVs in a day-night utilization.”

Abhijeet Sinha, the National Programme Director, Ease of Doing Business Programme and Project Director of National Highway for EV in additional charge, during the inaugural ceremony highlighted that India is on the verge of making the investment in e-mobility charging infra setup highly competitive compared to fuel stations in terms of ease in licensing, commissioning, electrification, certification and to draw revenue equivalence with existing petrol pumps.

“Electric vehicle charging station of this size and magnitude is rare and will be instrumental for the industry to experience actual Ease of Doing Business in smooth Certification Compliance and Safety Standards,” he said. “Electric vehicles are the future and this station is our prototyped preparation for that future.”