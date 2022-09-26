Hero Lectro, the e-cycle brand of Hero Cycles Ltd., announced the launch of three new variants of their existing C and F series line-ups – C1, C5x and F1, priced between INR 32,999 and INR 38,999. Designed for a superior riding experience in the city as well as off-road terrain, the new e-cycles come with advanced Aluminium 6061 alloy frames for superior structural strength and corrosion resistance.

As electric cycles become more mainstream in India, Hero Lectro’s commuter series introduces high-power removable batteries that offer the convenience of charging anywhere in under 4 hours. The improved aesthetics and 19″ frames on the entry-level C1 model offer better ergonomics for comfortable and safer commutes. Perfect for those seeking adventure, the cycles also come with anti-skid alloy pedals, aerodynamic forks, and IP67 and IP65 dust and waterproof ratings.









“Having launched the first e-cycles in India, we at Hero Lectro are today witnessing its widespread adoption across the length and breadth of India. E-cycles have become a preferred alternative for those choosing a mobility option that fulfills the desire for adventure while also being health conscious, sustainable and pocket friendly,” Aditya Munjal, Director, Hero Cycles, said. “Our commitment to better rider experience and innovation is reflected in the latest product launches, which improve upon the most loved features of Hero Lectro e-cycles for varied use cases”, he added.

Hero Lectro, the E-cycle brand of Hero Cycles, is India’s top e-cycle brand with the widest e-cycles portfolio in India, spanning over 15 variants across multiple utilities, including products with and without gears. Having introduced the first e-cycles which were made in India, Hero Lectro today enjoys a market share of around 70%. Keeping the different user profiles in mind, Hero Lectro provides solutions for commuting, recreation, and last-mile delivery. Hero Lectro has introduced innovative design along with smart features in its E-Cycles. Riding a Hero Lectro e-cycle is pretty much like riding a bike except there is no bulk, no unearthly fuel costs, and no carbon emissions.

Designed at Hero Lectro’s own R&D centres, the new Hero Lectro C1, C5x and F1 come with dual wall alloy rims in different dimensions as per rider preference, RFID key locking, and LED display units. Powered by 250W BLDC rear hub motors and high-power Li-ion batteries, the latest e-cycles are capable of daily drivers across conditions. Apart from portable chargers compatible with conventional power sockets, the C5x comes with detachable Li-ion batteries making them easier to charge and swap.

The e-bikes are available on the Hero Lectro D2C website at herolectro.com as well as at Hero Lectro’s extensive network of over 600 dealers, e-commerce channels and at exclusive Experience Centers and Zones in Delhi, Kolkata, and Chennai.