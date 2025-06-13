Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns

Max Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jnr Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton George Russell 2025 Canada Grand Prix

Canadian GP

Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

Max Verstappen set the pace in a dramatic opening practice session for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, but it was Williams F1 that stole the show—and Ferrari that suffered a costly setback. Red Bull Racing’s reigning champion Verstappen clocked a best lap of 1’13.193 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, edging out the rejuvenated Williams F1 duo of Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jnr, who trailed by just 0.039s and 0.082s respectively. The close margins suggested a far tighter race weekend ahead than many expected, especially with Williams emerging as unexpected frontrunners.

But the early session headline belonged to Charles Leclerc, who brought out the red flags just 15 minutes in. After setting the fastest lap, the Ferrari star misjudged his entry into Turn 3, where he found a dust-covered outside line that offered little grip. The resulting impact tore the wheels off the left side of his SF-25, prematurely ending his session and dealing a blow to Ferrari’s weekend preparation.

Charles Leclerc admitted fault over team radio: “My bad, I should have gone straight. I thought I’d just make it, but I clipped the wall.”



The incident left Lewis Hamilton to shoulder Ferrari’s workload. The seven-time champion finished fifth-fastest behind George Russell, though he was involved in several on-track close calls, including one with Max Verstappen who complained of being squeezed at Turn 9.

In an increasingly congested and aggressive practice session, Gabriel Bortoleto also forced Lewis Hamilton into evasive action, while Fernando Alonso voiced frustration with Alex Albon’s positioning at Turn 2. Despite the tension, stewards opted against formal investigations.

Elsewhere, McLaren’s Lando Norris showed raw pace but struggled with control, nearly spinning twice out of Turn 10. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, ended 14th, also drawing attention for incurring a $100 fine for pit lane speeding.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FORMULA 1® (@f1)

The soft compound C6 tyres dominated tire strategy in FP1, with only Sauber and Racing Bulls experimenting with mediums. That decision helped Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson sneak into the top 10, raising eyebrows about potential Q3 spoilers on Saturday.

The session closed with an unlikely top three and a refreshed competitive order. Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli settled in at 13th, while seasoned campaigners like Alonso, Stroll, and Ocon remained outside the top 10.

With Red Bull’s dominance being challenged and Ferrari already on the back foot, the Canadian Grand Prix weekend is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable of the 2025 F1 season.


Related Topics:, , , , , , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Max Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jnr Charles Leclerc Lewis Hamilton George Russell 2025 Canada Grand Prix

Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns
By June 14, 2025
Oil Prices Soar, Stock Markets Plunge After Israel Strikes Iran in Escalating Middle East Conflict US Gas Prices

Oil Prices Soar, Stock Markets Plunge After Israel Strikes Iran in Escalating Middle East Conflict
By June 13, 2025
Kanye West Appears at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sex Trafficking Trial in Rare Public Show of Support Jane Christian Combs

Kanye West Appears at Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Sex Trafficking Trial in Rare Public Show of Support
By June 13, 2025
Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect Michael Rapaport Peacock

Reality TV Royalty Assembles for ‘The Traitors’ Season 4: Full Cast and What to Expect
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price Disney buy Hulu Disney+ Hulu Merger

Disney Acquires Full Control of Hulu for a Fraction of Comcast’s Asking Price
By June 13, 2025
Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns iLottery Online Gambling Addiction

Oklahoma Lottery’s Digital Upgrade Sparks Excitement and Addiction Concerns
By June 11, 2025
Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis FunCom Gameplay

Dune: Awakening Review-in-Progress: Survival, Sandworms & Sci-Fi Sadism on Arrakis
By June 11, 2025
PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities early-stage startups Startups India

PedalStart’s ‘Founder-Investor Fusion’ Closes Strong, Uniting 350+ Founders With 220+ Investors Across 4 Cities
By June 12, 2025
India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals

India’s Small Businesses Show Strong Growth and Optimism, CPA Australia Survey Reveals
By May 6, 2025
ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025

ICAI Empowering Startups and MSMEs at Startup Mahakumbh 2025
By April 4, 2025
After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups Air India, Dreamliner crash, Boeing, Boeing documentary Netflix, Downfall Case Against Boeing, Boeing 737 Max crashes, Rory Kennedy,  Indian aviation safety, FAA Boeing scandal, Air India, Featured 

After Air India Dreamliner Crash, Indians Urged to Watch This Netflix Doc on Boeing Cover-Ups
By June 13, 2025
Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8% TATA Sons Air India Crash Craig Wilson Boeing’s new CEO, Kelly Ortberg,Dave Calhoun

Air India Dreamliner Crash Sparks Fresh Crisis for Boeing, Stock Plunges 4.8%
By June 13, 2025
India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy? BVR Subrahmanyam Niti Aayog International Monetary Fund (IMF)

India’s $4 Trillion Claim: Has It Really Overtaken Japan as the World’s 4th Largest Economy?
By May 29, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto SZA Livestream Somebody Loves Me

Drake and Kai Cenat to Give Away $300K Live on Twitch as Kendrick Lamar Plays Toronto
By June 12, 2025
Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos Kendrick Lamar Somebody Loves me video twitch contest

Drake and Kai Cenat Go Live TONIGHT Amid UMG Lawsuit Chaos
By June 12, 2025
KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios

KICK and OTK Announce Game-Changing Partnership to Launch KICK Studios
By June 12, 2025
Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts

Addison Rae Says Record Labels Paid Her Just $20 for TikTok Posts
By June 5, 2025
Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans

Kanye West’s “Heil Hitler” Song Sparks Outrage and Goes Viral Despite Platform Bans
By May 18, 2025
How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC Capcut Desktop Video Editor

How to Create a ‘Scrolling Ad Effect’ in CapCut PC
By April 8, 2025
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide Swiss Alps Glacier landslide Drone Blatten Village

Glacier Collapse Destroys 90% of Swiss Village in Catastrophic Landslide
By May 29, 2025
Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption

Barry Keoghan’s Raw Confession: “I’m an Addict” – Actor Opens Up About Trauma, Drugs, and Redemption
By May 24, 2025
Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship

Paul Rudd and Tim Robinson Explore the Tragic Comedy of Male Loneliness in A24’s Friendship
By May 22, 2025
Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free Will Smith Vegans Meal I Love You Food Truck

E! News

Jaden Smith Opens “I Love You” Restaurant Where Homeless People Eat Free
Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP Formula 1 F1 FIA

Emilia Romagna GP

Carlos Sainz Pit Lane Speeding Incident Triggers €1,000 Fine for Williams at Emilia Romagna GP
XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover

Epic Games

XXXTentacion Juice WRLD’s Remix of “whoa (mind in awe)” in Time for Fortnite’s X Takeover
To Top
Loading...