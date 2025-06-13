Verstappen Leads Chaotic First Practice in Canada as Leclerc Crashes, Williams Stuns

Max Verstappen set the pace in a dramatic opening practice session for the 2025 Canadian Grand Prix, but it was Williams F1 that stole the show—and Ferrari that suffered a costly setback. Red Bull Racing’s reigning champion Verstappen clocked a best lap of 1’13.193 at Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, edging out the rejuvenated Williams F1 duo of Alexander Albon and Carlos Sainz Jnr, who trailed by just 0.039s and 0.082s respectively. The close margins suggested a far tighter race weekend ahead than many expected, especially with Williams emerging as unexpected frontrunners.

But the early session headline belonged to Charles Leclerc, who brought out the red flags just 15 minutes in. After setting the fastest lap, the Ferrari star misjudged his entry into Turn 3, where he found a dust-covered outside line that offered little grip. The resulting impact tore the wheels off the left side of his SF-25, prematurely ending his session and dealing a blow to Ferrari’s weekend preparation.

Charles Leclerc admitted fault over team radio: “My bad, I should have gone straight. I thought I’d just make it, but I clipped the wall.”







The incident left Lewis Hamilton to shoulder Ferrari’s workload. The seven-time champion finished fifth-fastest behind George Russell, though he was involved in several on-track close calls, including one with Max Verstappen who complained of being squeezed at Turn 9.

In an increasingly congested and aggressive practice session, Gabriel Bortoleto also forced Lewis Hamilton into evasive action, while Fernando Alonso voiced frustration with Alex Albon’s positioning at Turn 2. Despite the tension, stewards opted against formal investigations.

Elsewhere, McLaren’s Lando Norris showed raw pace but struggled with control, nearly spinning twice out of Turn 10. His teammate, Oscar Piastri, ended 14th, also drawing attention for incurring a $100 fine for pit lane speeding.

The soft compound C6 tyres dominated tire strategy in FP1, with only Sauber and Racing Bulls experimenting with mediums. That decision helped Isack Hadjar and Liam Lawson sneak into the top 10, raising eyebrows about potential Q3 spoilers on Saturday.

The session closed with an unlikely top three and a refreshed competitive order. Mercedes rookie Andrea Kimi Antonelli settled in at 13th, while seasoned campaigners like Alonso, Stroll, and Ocon remained outside the top 10.

With Red Bull’s dominance being challenged and Ferrari already on the back foot, the Canadian Grand Prix weekend is shaping up to be one of the most unpredictable of the 2025 F1 season.