Omega Seiki inks initial pact with Valeo for electric powertrains

EV maker Omega Seiki on Friday said it has signed an initial pact with automotive supplier Valeo for electric powertrains. Under the pact, Valeo will provide its 48V electric powertrain system along with the powertrain control unit for Omega Seiki’s cargo three-wheelers — Rage+ and Rage+ Frost, the company said in a release. Besides, Valeo’s engineers will provide the technology integration support to help the EV maker to go to the market quickly, and along with that two partners will also collaborate for the upcoming vehicle models to be manufactured by the company in India, the release said.









The alliance with Valeo, one of the world leaders in the automotive industry, is a perfect match for us. This association will allow us to address the core issue of reducing carbon load in the atmosphere, along with providing a sustainable solution for our product line-up, said Uday Narang, Chairman, Omega Seki Mobility. A part of Anglian Omega Group, Omega Seiki has its manufacturing plant in Faridabad. It had launched its first electric three-wheeler last year and aims to become a complete mobility solutions provider in the three-wheeler and two-wheeler markets. Omega Seiki Mobility is taking a holistic approach to not only to provide innovative technology in the vehicles but also deliver high-performance vehicles at reasonable running cost via state-of-the-art internal R&D and alliances, Narang said.

Launched in 2020, Valeo deals in 48V affordable systems and a fully integrated compact 48V electric powertrain system in India to help affordable electrification for small mobility vehicles – two and three-wheelers that are extensively used for first and last-mile connectivity in the country. Jayakumar G, Group President, Valeo India, said, As a technology company, Valeo develops innovative solutions to reduce CO2 emissions. Omega Seiki will benefit from our deep understanding of not only the electrification technologies but also the unique needs of integrating electric powertrain in the small mobility format of vehicles . In India, Valeo produces electric powertrain from its Pune manufacturing facility in Maharashtra.

Valeo offers both low and high voltage solutions and its technologies power all types of vehicles from two and three-wheel urban vehicles to premium sedans and SUVs, according to the release. Powertrain is the most important part of an EV. With a global technology leader like Valeo on board, we would be providing our customers with new generation powertrains which are efficient, use latest technologies in motors, electronics and IoT, at the same time are cost effective too, Deb Mukherji, MD of Omega Seiki Mobility, said.