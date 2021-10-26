Tata power’s EV charging station network exceeds 1000 units across India

Tata Power has installed a network of 1000 Electric Vehicle (EV) charging stations across the country, the company announced on Monday.









“This network of 1,000 public charging stations provides innovative and seamless EV charging experiences for Tata Power’s customers across offices, malls, hotels, retail outlets, and places of public access, enabling clean mobility and freedom from range-anxiety,” it said in a statement.

In addition, the company has also built close to 10,000 home EV charging points making EV charging super-convenient for the vehicle owners. Tata Power EZ Chargers ecosystem covers the entire value chain of public, captive, bus/ fleet and home chargers.

Starting with the first chargers being installed in Mumbai, Tata Power EV charging points are now present in nearly 180 cities. The company is planning to have a base of 10,000 charging stations as also to enable whole stretches of highways into e-highways across the country, it said.

Tata Power has tied-up with Tata Motors Limited, MG Motors India Limited, Jaguar Land Rover, TVS & more, for developing EV charging infrastructure for their customers and dealers. The partnerships with multiple state transport utilities facilitate e-bus charging, furthering the cause of green public transport. Tata Power also actively collaborates with IOCL, HPCL, IGL, MGL and multiple State governments for developing EV Charging Infrastructure (EVCI).

“We have started the first of our many milestones towards enabling the EV revolution in the country through successful deployment of over 1000 EV charging points in public domain. This makes Tata Power the country’s largest EV charging solutions provider. Our innovative and collaborative approach has made a significant impact in developing this ecosystem and encouraging EV adoption in the country. We remain committed to playing a key role along with other stakeholders in achieving the national goal of transition to green mobility,” said Dr. Praveer Sinha, CEO & MD, Tata Power.