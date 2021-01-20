Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

Auto

GM teams up with Microsoft on driverless cars

Press Trust of India
Published on

General Motors is teaming up with Microsoft to accelerate its rollout of electric, self-driving cars. In the partnership announced Tuesday, the companies said Microsoft’s Azure cloud and edge computing platform would be used to commercialise its unique autonomous vehicle solutions at scale. Microsoft joins General Motors, Honda and other institutional investors in a combined new equity investment of more than USD 2 billion in Cruise, bringing its valuation to about USD 30 billion.




Cruise, which GM bought in 2016, has been a leader in driverless technology and got the go-ahead from California late last year to test its automated vehicles in San Francisco without backup drivers. Shares in GM jumped more than 8 per cent in early trading, to USD 54.07

Also read: MeitY to set up Quantum Computing Applications Lab in partnership with AWS

 


Related Topics:, , , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Space Plunge

Virgin Orbit set to launch space rocket via Boeing 747 aircraft

Banking

HDFC, ICICI Bank, SBI, among top-10 lenders in 2020; Google Pay, PhonePe top wallets: Report

Business

AirAsia to reduce stake in India venture
To Top
Loading...