Honda takes on Royal Enfield with CB350 Highness

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India with its first mid range 350cc leisure motorcycle, CB350 Highness is set to take on Royal Enfield. The CB350 Highness comes just a week before the latter’s Thunderfield.

Atsushi Ogata, Managing Director President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Pvt Ltd, said the CB series of motocycles symbolize Honda’s history of challenges. Ogata pointed out that for more than 60 years, Honda has consistently given the prefix CB to models representing on-road sports. “The riders have always been the focus in the evolution of the CB. It was once again the Indian riders who motivated the development of H’ness – CB350,” he said. “To this end, the latest technologies are generously reflected in its 9 new patent applications.” Yadvinder Singh Guleria, Director Sales & Marketing, said the basic value of H’ness is in its majesty which enriches rider’s motorcycling experience to go further with free spirit, encounter new roads and landscapes with Honda’s unrivalled reliability. “With its authentic roar, upright road presence and a wide range of new values, H’ness CB350 delivers an unmatched riding performance,” he said. “H’ness CB350 proudly takes forward the rich legacy of Honda’s CB DNA and provides the joy of riding through a wide range of situations like daily use in the city or long road trips.”









The CB350 will be sold through Honda’s premium BigWing range of dealerships. Its powered by a 350cc, air cooled 4 stroke OHC single-cylinder engine equipped with PGM-FI technology. The new motocycle delivers a maximum torque of 30 Nm at Rs3,000 and peak power output of 20.8 bhp at Rs 5,500. The new model comes with a large tailpipe of 45mm that optimizes balance with the muffler capacity, producing a bold low-pitched sound. Moreover, the engine uses offset cylinder position that reduces the sliding friction and asymmetrical connecting rod ensures minimum energy loss while combustion. It uses closed crankcase with a wall between crankcase and transmission reducing energy loss due to internal friction.