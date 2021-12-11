Tata Motors in partnership with Orange Auto has commenced a new dealership for passenger and EVs at Attapur, Hyderabad. The company aims to extend its presence and build a strong foothold in the city.









Ramesh Dorairajan, Head – Network Management and Head Electric Vehicles, Tata Motors, said they are extremely happy with Orange Group as their authorized dealer. “This is the third showroom from Orange Tata in Hyderabad, which adds to our customer centric approach and our constant efforts to get closer to them,” he said. “We have been witnessing a month-on-month growth and we are confident that this dealership will set a new benchmark in sales, service and customer satisfaction in the region. Hyderabad is a key market for us, and the state is also a key part of our growth strategy.”

Yalamanchili Ramu, Managing Director, Orange Group, said they are proud to represent Tata Motors in Telangana. “We have a long association with the company with two dealership sales showrooms at Erragadda, Karkana and Attapur has been inaugurated with spread area of sq. ft 7000 at Hyderabad and service centre at Hafeezpet,” he said. “Tata Motors brand has received a very positive response in this region since the start of operations. With our new dealership, we intend to meet the growing demand for Tata passenger vehicles by adhering to the company’s high standards of sales and service.”

The dealership employees have undergone training with Tata Motors and as such, will provide a quality customer experience for the people.