Ferrari 849 Testarossa Unveiled: A Hybrid Supercar That Honors a Legend

Ferrari has pulled the covers off its most ambitious hybrid supercar yet—the Ferrari 849 Testarossa, a high-performance machine that pays homage to one of the brand’s most iconic names while pushing the boundaries of modern engineering. Positioned above the SF90 Stradale, the 849 Testarossa becomes Ferrari’s new flagship, combining historic DNA with futuristic hybrid technology.

A Powertrain Worthy of the Badge

At the heart of the Ferrari 849 Testarossa lies a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 producing 819bhp and 842Nm of torque—49bhp more than the SF90 Stradale’s engine. The V8 is paired with three electric motors generating an additional 217bhp, giving the car a staggering total output of 1036bhp.







Two motors power the front axle for all-wheel-drive agility, while the third sits at the rear. A 7.45kWh battery provides up to 25 km of pure-electric range, allowing for urban driving without emissions. Power delivery is managed through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission, ensuring seamless transitions from electric cruising to full-throttle acceleration.

Lightweight Yet More Powerful

Despite its increased power, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa maintains the SF90’s 1570kg kerb weight, thanks to lightweight composites and advanced engineering. Its aerodynamic package delivers 415kg of downforce at 250 km/h, aided by an active rear spoiler and racing-inspired aero elements. Braking has been upgraded with larger, better-cooled discs, while the suspension has been fine-tuned for sharper handling and reduced body roll.

Ferrari has also introduced the FIVE (Ferrari Integrated Vehicle Estimator) system, a cutting-edge digital twin that predicts and adjusts vehicle dynamics in real time, making the car more responsive than ever.

Styling: Past Meets Future

The design of the 849 Testarossa draws inspiration from Ferrari’s 1970s race cars and the legendary 1980s Testarossa road car. Aggressive lines, sculpted surfaces, and prominent side intakes give it unmistakable presence. At the rear, twin sweeping tails pay homage to the 512 S prototype, while modern LED lighting and geometric details keep the look contemporary.

For enthusiasts seeking even greater performance, the optional Assetto Fiorano package adds 20-inch carbon-fibre wheels, Multimatic dampers, enhanced aerodynamics, and a 30kg weight reduction.

A Driver-Centric Interior

Inside, Ferrari has embraced a minimalist yet high-tech cockpit. The floating dashboard integrates digital displays, while the steering wheel houses the e-Manettino dial for switching between hybrid, performance, and full-electric modes. Comfort meets performance with options for luxury seats or lightweight racing buckets, while modern conveniences like wireless charging, Apple CarPlay, and Android Auto ensure daily usability.

Tradition Meets Tomorrow

By reviving the Testarossa name, Ferrari is blending nostalgia with innovation. The 849 is not just a nod to history—it’s a statement of intent, proving that hybrid technology can enhance, not dilute, Ferrari’s legendary driving experience. With 1036bhp, advanced aerodynamics, and a design that bridges eras, the Ferrari 849 Testarossa sets a new benchmark for hybrid supercars.