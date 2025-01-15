Connect with us

The Plunge Daily

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Banking

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans

The Plunge Daily - Bureau
Published on

As the global focus on sustainability intensifies, Union Bank of India has reaffirmed its commitment to a greener future by introducing its Green Home Loan. This innovative product promotes environmentally friendly housing and aligns with the bank’s dedication to environmental sustainability. Following its early adoption of the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF) and its role as a founding member of the Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), Union Bank continues to pioneer sustainable finance initiatives. The Green Home Loan aims to support eco-friendly housing projects certified by the IGBC or other recognized rating agencies.

A Loan for a Sustainable Future

The Green Home Loan offers an ideal financing solution for homeowners seeking to reduce their carbon footprint while enjoying financial benefits. It encourages the incorporation of sustainable features in properties, fostering the adoption of green building practices.

Eligible projects include purchases, construction, or takeovers of houses and flats certified as green by recognized agencies. The loan reflects Union Bank’s vision of promoting a culture of sustainability across Indian households.

Key highlights of the Green Home Loan include:

Eligibility: Open to Indian citizens and NRIs aged 18-75.

Loan Amount: No upper limit on the loan amount.

Interest Rates: A 10 basis points (bps) concession on certified green housing projects.

Repayment Period: Flexible repayment options of up to 30 years.

These features make the Green Home Loan a financially attractive option while simultaneously contributing to environmental preservation.

Birla Carbon celebrates a Decade of Sustainability Excellence

Supporting Green Living

The Green Home Loan is not just a financial product; it’s a step toward transforming housing in India. Certified green buildings consume less energy, water, and resources, reducing the overall environmental impact. By offering financial incentives, Union Bank is making it easier for homeowners to choose sustainable options.

Eco-friendly homes typically include features such as energy-efficient lighting, rainwater harvesting systems, solar panels, and advanced insulation techniques. These measures not only reduce utility bills but also enhance property values, making green housing an appealing investment.

Union Bank’s Vision

Union Bank of India’s Green Home Loan reflects its larger vision of promoting sustainable practices and fostering environmentally conscious communities. By bridging the gap between financial products and environmental responsibility, the bank is leading the way in combining economic growth with ecological stewardship.

This initiative is a call to action for individuals to embrace green living and contribute to a sustainable future. With Union Bank’s support, more homeowners can now take steps toward building eco-friendly spaces, ensuring a healthier planet for generations to come.

As the world moves toward sustainability, Union Bank’s Green Home Loan stands as a shining example of how financial institutions can drive meaningful change.


Continue Reading
You may also like...
Related Topics:, , , , ,
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms LeBron James Kendrick Lamar

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms
By January 15, 2025
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Incarcerated Firefighters 'Prison inmates' Play Crucial Role in Battling California Wildfires

Incarcerated Firefighters ‘Prison inmates’ Play Crucial Role in Battling California Wildfires
By January 14, 2025
Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms LeBron James Kendrick Lamar

Drake Steph Curry Moment Amid NBA Feuds and Criticisms
By January 15, 2025
Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires - Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Los Angeles Fires

Oscar Nominations Delayed Amid Los Angeles Wildfires
By January 14, 2025
Mo’s Final Journey: Netflix’s Heartfelt Comedy Tackles Borders, Identity, and Love in Season 2

Mo’s Final Journey: Netflix’s Heartfelt Comedy Tackles Borders, Identity, and Love in Season 2
By January 13, 2025
Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF)

Union Bank of India Promotes Sustainable Living with Green Home Loans
By January 15, 2025
Market Crash: Sensex Falls 1,049 Points, Nifty Below 23,100 Amid Global and Sectoral Weakness

Market Crash: Sensex Falls 1,049 Points, Nifty Below 23,100 Amid Global and Sectoral Weakness
By January 13, 2025
Kanye West 'Ye' Calls Out Adidas & Jerry Lorenzo: “It’s Yeezy Over Everything”

Kanye West ‘Ye’ Calls Out Adidas & Jerry Lorenzo: “It’s Yeezy Over Everything”
By January 9, 2025
ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme | Jayant Chaudhary Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Education | madan pillutla | Bhagwan Chowdhry

ISB Welcomes 51 Aspiring Entrepreneurs for Inaugural I-Venture Immersive (ivi) Programme
By October 14, 2024
Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship

Gaja Capital Business Book Prize 2024: Celebrating Insightful Narratives on Indian Entrepreneurship
By August 12, 2024
IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand

IVCA Report Predicts Significant Growth for CAT III AIFs Amid Investor Demand
By July 12, 2024
After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing GoMechanic Himanshu Arora

After-Sales Support: Why Your Brand Is Losing Customers and What You’re Not Seeing
By January 14, 2025
Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent? BCCI_ICC_LA olympics

Why is cricket so popular on the Indian sub-continent?
By November 26, 2024
Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton | Sewell Setzer III from Orlando | Megan Garcia | Chracter.AI | AI Threats

Connections Between AI Chatbots and Teen Mental Health; Warnings from Godfather of AI, Geoffrey Hinton
By November 3, 2024
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Toyota Enters the Space Race with $45M Investment in Rocket Technology SpaceX Elon Musk Toyota Chairman Akio Toyoda Toyota Rocket Technology, Space Race with $45M Investment

Toyota Enters the Space Race with $45M Investment in Rocket Technology
By January 9, 2025
Ashish Singhal, Co-founder and Group CEO, PeepalCo CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares

CoinSwitch Launches ₹600 Crore Recovery Program for Crypto Losses: CoinSwitch Cares
By January 7, 2025
Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X Mark Zuckerberg Donald Trump

Meta To End Fact-Checking Program, Adopts Community-Driven Moderation Inspired by X : Mark Zuckerberg
By January 13, 2025
Australia Approves World’s Strictest Social Media Ban for Under-16s Prime Minister Anthony Albanese addiction, mental health issues, and cyberbullying

World’s Strictest: Australia Approves Social Media Ban for Under-16s
By November 28, 2024
Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt Pakistan TikTok

Minahil Malik’s New Video Goes Viral Post MMS Scandal—Mishi Khan Calls It a Publicity Stunt
By November 12, 2024
Snakes_China_Pants_Plunge

Man Caught Smuggling Over 100 Snakes in His Trousers Into China
By July 12, 2024

Pahadi Beach Goa: Where Every Meal Feels Like a Homely Affair
By September 21, 2023

Hosa – Where Culinary Innovation Meets South Indian Tradition: A Fusion of Flavors and Artistry
By August 31, 2023
The Instigators Trailer - Matt Damon, Casey Affleck in Doug Liman's new

Apple TV+ ‘The Instigators’ Trailer Out: Matt Damon and Casey Affleck Star in Doug Liman’s New
By June 13, 2024
On the occasion of Holi festival, Home Credit India launches 'Zindagi Hit! AV campaign on its social media

Home Credit India launches ‘Zindagi Hit!’ social media campaign on Holi
By March 6, 2023
Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as formidable competitors to global tech giants: Redseer Strategy Consultants

Indian Short-Form Video Apps emerge as competitors to global tech giants
By March 3, 2023
Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Governor Gavin Newsom James woods

Mel Gibson Sparks Controversy with Wildfire Conspiracy Theories, Zachary Levi Criticises Newsom
By January 14, 2025
Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs National Weather Service LA Suburbs Wild Fire California

Palisades Residents Flee as Wildfires Ravage Los Angeles Suburbs
By January 8, 2025
Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts

Tsunami Threat Lifted After 7.0 Earthquake Rocks Northern California and Oregon Coasts
By December 6, 2024
UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, and Bahrain’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa Formula 1 F1

Formula 1

UAE’s CYVN Holdings Acquires McLaren Automotive Amid Financial Woes
Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Misterio Sr at 66 WWE WWA Wrestling Pro Wrestling Revolution, Tijuana Wrestling, World Wrestling Association (WWA), and Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide

News

Wrestling World Mourns the Loss of Legend Rey Mysterio Sr. at 66
Tragedy at Germany Christmas Market Magdeburg Terror Attack Leaves Two Dead Many Injured German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Interior Minister Nancy Faeser

Global News

Terror Attack at German Christmas Market at Magdeburg, Leaves Two Dead, Many Injured
Mashable is a global, multi-platform media and entertainment company For more queries and news contact us on this Email: info@mashablepartners.com
To Top
Loading...