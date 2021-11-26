Edtech start-up platform Digikull has recorded a splendid year-on-year growth of 550% in the calendar year 2021. The The startup has been relentlessly working towards upskilling the users with the technology courses that hold considerable market demand, and on the other hand also providing corporates with trained workforce. So far, the brand has already trained 550 candidates across courses including – Fronted Development, Full stack development, Data Analytics Python , and Android Development, in sync with the demand from the corporate.









Himanshu Tyagi, Founder and CEO, Digikull, said there is an abundance of youngsters that fail to land a job. Almost 30% fail to get placed immediately after completing graduation. “Surprisingly, corporate too face the challenge of acquiring quality talent. This highlights the gap and scope both. We are trying to bridge this gap by serving as an edtech on one end, and HR tech on the other. We are glad to be witnessing 35 percent of month-on-month growth. And next year, we aim at taking this rate up to 50 percent by the next year.”

The platform allows students to pay 10% of the fee at the time of the registration and the rest 90% after getting the first salary, thus offering the unique pay-after-placement model. There are more than 50% of aspirants from Digikull who have successfully got a job post-certification. It currently boasts a network of 60 corporates that have successfully recruited from Digikull trained candidates.

The brand is expanding in all directions including new courses, providing education in vernacular language, increasing team size, and breaking geographical limitations. Digikull already achieved break-even early this year and plans to scale rapidly in terms of association with the corporates and refining the technology in the backend to deliver the courses better.

Digikull is an Edtech startup providing Full Stack Development Course, with pay after placement only service. The brand today is offering an array of development courses starting from 17 weeks to 32 weeks. The brand has been achieving almost 100 percent placement for its highly skilled batches. The startup has been established to address the requirements of both- the candidates and the corporate. The idea is to offer flexible pay after placement opportunities to the candidates and the skilled workforce to corporate.