To address learning gaps and reinforce strength in students, Bengaluru-based EdTech start-up LearnQ has announced that it raised an undisclosed amount of funding from Raghunath Subramanian.

The company has also recently launched their AI-based learning modules and plans to use the fresh fund to propel its growth and hire talented folks across domains. Technologist and investor Raghunath Subramanian, the founder and Global CEO of Actyv.ai has also joined the LearnQ board as an advisor, investor and Board of Director. With this, Raghu will provide his expertise in the strategic decisions, global expansion and product offerings of the company.









Founded by Kushal Sinha and Piyush Kumar, LearnQ.ai is an AI-driven platform which makes it easy to identify students’ learning needs and their mentors to hone in on these insights. The startup is targeting students who want to do graduation through SAT, students preparing for GRE, GMAT, IELTS, TOEFL etc.

The company is currently planning to expand their offerings across international geographies such as the USA, the Middle East and South East Asia in a phased manner. It is also planning to raise USD 5 million in a seed funding round by the end of the year 2022.

Earlier in June, the EdTech start-up launched its AI-based assessment product and courses for the SAT exam which is given by 2.2 million students globally. The company also launched its services for the IELTS exam in July to help a global pool of 3.5 million test takers. LearnQ is planning to expand its product offerings to include several global exams such as TOEFL, AP courses, GRE, GMAT, amongst others.

“Like its adoption and impact across several industries, AI is set to revolutionize and redefine India’s education sector. At LearnQ, our flagship adaptive, gamified assessment tool not only enables students to master concepts but to understand, evaluate and work on their strengths and weaknesses in learning,” Kushal Sinha, Co-founder and CEO, LearnQ said. “Besides our AI-based assessment engine, we are focussed heavily on building a network of quality inspiring and data-driven teachers. With a mentor like Raghu by our side, we are confident of scaling LearnQ to build a robust AI-driven education ecosystem that creates value for all our stakeholders,” he added.

Speaking on the announcement, lead Investor and board member, Raghunath Subramanian said, “Traditionally, our education sector was focused around a one-size-fits-all concept. For India to progress, this mindset needs to change. With LearnQ’s vision, our nation stands to gain significantly from this AI-driven platform and it seemed like the right fit for us to partner in this endeavour.”

Recognising the need for integrating AI in education to achieve the primary goals of the National Education Policy 2020 (NEP), LearnQ is working towards creating the right mix of EdTech products to transform India’s education sector.

“The philosophy of LearnQ is to build an ecosystem that can quantify learning. With the use of explainable AI, we can cue the learning process in the right direction and with hiring, training and up-skilling the right teachers, we can augment the learning process,” Piyush Kumar, COO and Co-founder, LearnQ said. “Over the next five years, the company will continue to grow its products for other standardized tests and eventually launch products for international boards. At the same time, we are working towards expanding our geographical footprint in India and internationally for maximum students to benefit from our tools and service.”