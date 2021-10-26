India’s leading vernacular ed-tech company, Pariksha announced that they will expand their talent pool by 50% in the coming two quarters. The startup currently manages a workforce, including 105 professionals. The company is looking towards strengthening its capabilities across marketing, sales, finance, HR and technology functions by hiring high-quality talent.









Pariksha, through the proposed hiring drive, expects to increase its talent pool up to 150 professionals across senior and leadership levels. It recently raised a pre-series A round of funding, a significant part of which is intended to be used for expanding its offerings and team size. The platform has been receiving overwhelming response both from the domestic and international market.

Karanvir Singh, Founder and CEO, Pariksha, said highlighted that in the last two years, the market has been growing exponentially. “We have been witnessing massive growth. In order to offer better services, and expand the content portfolio we are onboarding talented professionals. During the pandemic, a number of enthusiastic and deserving professionals struggled to get jobs. Understanding that the startup industry has been exhibiting the right growth environment, this might be an opportunity for the candidates, as well as Pariksha to explore a fruitful association.”

The ed-tech startup will be scouting promising candidates holding graduate degrees in relevant fields from reputed institutions, and who are willing to explore their career in the ed-tech space. Additionally, Pariksha is looking to add 15 full stack developers with considerable experience to its tech team. The company will majorly be hiring for its head office located in Pune. However, the sales profiles will be explored for positions across MP, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, UP, Punjab and Gujarat.

Pariksha serves around five million users and has launched operations across 16 states and in 8 different languages. It boasts an over 500% better success rate than traditional avenues.