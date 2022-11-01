With an aim to help engineers become more employable, India’s leading engineering edtech company, Skill-Lync, announced its partnership with Mangalayatan University, one of India’s most renowned universities. Some of the courses offered on the Skill-Lync platform include Electric Mechanical, Vehicles, Embedded Systems, Cybersecurity, High Rise Building Design, Autonomous Vehicles, etc.

The platform has always aligned its vision to improve employability for engineers in India. Taking a major stride towards the same, Skill-Lync has now partnered with Mangalayatan University in Noida. The Mangalayatan University will integrate Skill-Lync’s courses across domains into its curriculum and provide students with the latest industry-relevant courses as part of their learning journey with the institute.









As a part of the curriculum with Mangalayatan University, more than 500 students from Mechanical, Civil, and Electrical Engineering from the B.Tech, M.Tech and WILP Programmes will be trained on the Skill-Lync platform. Students from Mangalayatan University will gain 16-24 credits through Skill-Lync courses. Students would also have access to tools such as Solidworks, Catia, MATLAB that would complement the learning experience with hands-on practice. Students would also be assigned to career mentors to help them in their career development, beginning from resume preparation sessions, and LinkedIn sessions to mock interviews with industry experts and tool tests to ensure the students’ employability.

Speaking on the partnership, Krishna Bandaru, Chief Business Officer, Skill-Lync, said, “University partnerships are critical to assist students in having an accelerated career progression and fulfilling the industry’s demand for skilled engineers across domains. Our partnership with Mangalayatan University is a huge step forward in our mission to bridge the gap between academia and industry, ensuring a robust talent pipeline”.

Skill-Lync is widely known as India’s premier ed-tech platform that creates industry-relevant & job-leading courses for engineers across the globe. Its courses are curated by industry experts that are project-driven and thus offer deep engineering expertise to the student and are equipped with a comprehensive assessment methodology to ensure students achieve the learning outcomes.

Mr Hemant Goyal, Chairman, Mangalayatan University, said, “We are proud to have partnered with Skill-Lync to ensure that our students are highly employable in the job market and are well-versed in the latest tools & technologies. Skill-Lync’s project-driven programs will now be a part of our engineering curriculum & credit system, with job assistance for our graduates to get their dream jobs. Through this partnership, we look forward to equipping our students to excel in their chosen fields fully!”.

Mangalayatan University, Aligarh was established in 2006 and is recognized by the UGC. The University offers graduation and post-graduation courses in the Mechanical, Civil, Electrical and CS engineering departments. As part of the programs suite, WILP (Work Integrated Learning Programs) will also be offered at the University. More than 7000 students have graduated from the University, and 3500+ students are currently availing of the facilities offered at the University.

Additionally, to drive comprehensive talent transformation in India, Skill-Lync has also partnered with Usha Martin University and Himalayan University with an aim to provide upskilling courses that bridge the gap between academia and industry across core engineering domains.

Skill-Lync was launched in April 2015 by Suryanarayanan P (CEO) and Sarangarajan V (CTO) to address the lack of quality and application-based learning in the Indian undergraduate engineering education system. It is currently focused on providing students with two different models, available both online and offline.