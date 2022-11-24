PrepInsta, India’s number one and most visited website for placement preparation and a rising Ed-tech brand, has witnessed a record placement of 1.4 lac students and has successfully registered close to 600,000 users for the ongoing calendar year. In comparison to the previous year’s figure of 300k, the number of enrolled users has increased by twofold.

During the 2021 placements drives, the average salary offer secured by 91000 PrepInsta students was 10 LPA or higher. This year’s average package offering has reached 9.8 LPA to 98000 students, demonstrating PrepInsta’s exceptional curricular and in-demand skill-based course offerings. Additionally, the Ed-tech startup’s year-on-year revenue growth increased fourfold, bringing the revenue figure close to 5 crores for 2021-22. As per the company statement Data Science, Competitive Coding, Python, AWS, and other placement-oriented courses were the most popular and sought-after courses that aided the company’s growth performance.









Speaking about the successful record of PrepInsta, Atulya Kaushik, Co-Founder and CEO of PrepInsta, said, “This year’s placement statistics demonstrate both quantitative and qualitative outcomes of PrepInsta’s value-added services developed exclusively for students looking for jobs. We were able to retain almost all previous recruiters while also onboarding new recruiting companies. I’d like to thank our recruiters for a prolific season and expect that they will continue to collaborate with us on Placements and other upskilling activities. I’d also like to congratulate our dynamic placement team, which reaches beyond our many trusted partners and recruiters both within and outside of India.”

PrepInsta’s unique OTT subscription model empowers students by providing access to more than 150 courses which increases the chances of students landing a high-paying job. As part of its unique placement initiative, PrepInsta also facilitates students with internship opportunities across multiple sectors. PrepInsta, for example, has collaborated with TCS to offer students TCS iON RIO remote internships. Through such internships, students have been able to gain much-needed industry skills and knowledge, putting them one step ahead in their disciplines.

Founded in 2016, in the dorm room of VIT Vellore, PrepInsta is a one-stop destination for placement and the fundamental aim of the company is to resolve the existing imbalance of career opportunities in India. The Ed-tech firm helps students with end-to-end placement preparation, skill-building, learning to code, and also the key to every successful job which is – interview preparation. PrepInsta strives to address the skill gap issue in India by providing skill-based learning through its product PrepInsta Prime which enables students to get placed in their dream company.

Incepted by the three friends who are now its co-founders- Atulya Kaushik, Aashay Mishra, and Manish Agarwal had a similar vision to make the entire process of placement easy, accessible, and inclusive for all. The company currently has two offices, one in Noida and the other in Bengaluru.