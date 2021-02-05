Vedantu records 75 million hours of content delivered across platform in 2020

Vedantu has sustained robust growth with students having attend 75 million hours of content across Vedantu platform in the year 2020, a testimony of the wide adoption of LIVE online classes.

While growing acceptance and changing mindsets for LIVE online learning have contributed towards category growth, Vedantu’s superior pedagogy and user experience have made it the most preferred K-12 learning platform amongst students and parents in India.









Vamsi Krishna, Co-founder and CEO, Vedantu, said driving impact at scale is the edutech’s singular vision and the platform wants to be the brand that solves every student’s learning needs beyond courses and exams. “We have launched early learner category, new product experiences and non-academic courses keeping in mind the vision and potential that we can create,” he said. “With 210 million traffic generated on the platform, we are humbled that students have made Vedantu their unanimous choice, and we want to provide them an inspiring experience at every touchpoint. Keeping student interaction and engagement at the core, we strive to make Vedantu the most loved EdTech brand in India.”

Vedantu’s YouTube channel saw a 9X growth with yearly views of 510 million hours making it one of the largest YouTube platforms for K-12. The interaction with Master Teachers, Study Material, Tests & Assignments, Live Doubts feature has seen a massive increase in the past year as students continued learning from home.

Moreover, the number of students attending LIVE classes on the platform grew exponentially to 6.3 million across the K-12 category and competitive exams such as JEE and NEET. Further, Vedantu recorded its highest growth collectively, and revenue grew by 350 per cent in 2020.

It was observed that Indian learners mostly resort to YouTube for lectures, tips and social launch series on grades. Vedantu’s 23 YouTube channels for every learner and the most-watched ones include NEET made Ejee, 9th & 10th, and JEE. Vedantu has increased the number of sessions and launched focused pods for seniors and juniors on its YouTube channels month on month and has crossed a watch time of five billion minutes across its platform and YouTube channels. Vedantu also scaled its unique users on the app with 24.1 million users in 2020 which is 9X growth from 2019.